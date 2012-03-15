Small Tree to Introduce 24 Port 10 Gigabit Copper Video Editing Switch at NAB 2012

Small Tree will introduce its ST10G-28Cat6, a 24 port 10 Gigabit Ethernet switch offering video editors the ability to support 10 Gigabit Networks without needing expensive optics and cabling, at NAB 2012 (Booth SL7425). Leading experts in Mac OS X technology and converged networking, Small Tree is bringing two technologies together to allow fast, low latency storage protocols to run over Ethernet. The company's newest offering enables businesses to effectively migrate to the latest in 10 Gb technology significantly increasing their workflows due to the increased video streams being supported.

Optimized for video editing and providing "no compromise" performance, the ST10G-28Cat6 is an advanced system featuring Layer 2 switching, IP v4/v6 routing, QoS support and management capabilities. The system is built for superior flexibility, enabling RJ45 copper connectivity to 10GE or 1 GE networks in addition to providing 4 ports 10GE or 1 GE enabling support of multi-mode or single mode fiber media connectivity via SFP+ or SFP connectors. With this new switch, which includes Small Tree's proprietary, state-of-the-art network engineering, video editors can edit Pro Res 4444, uncompressed and 2k over affordable, ubiquitous Ethernet.

"Customers have been waiting for the arrival of 10GE copper switches to minimize their investment to make the leap to 10GE," said Corky Seeber, president of Small Tree. "With the release of our new Copper based 10GE switch, they don't have to wait any longer and can move to the newest technology more cost effectively. Our new copper 10GE switch offers real-time performance, jumbo frames, priority flow control, dynamic link aggregation and full Spanning Tree Protocol support that will enable post-production professionals to achieve exceptional results without overhauling their facility's entire infrastructure."

For more information on Small Tree's ST10G28Cat6 or to purchase the newest product in the company's rapidly expanding roster of Ethernet-based storage and networking equipment especially designed for the post-production industry, visit www.Small-Tree.com.