Wohler's AMP2-16-3G Monitor Streamlines YLE's Remote Production of Vancouver Winter Games

Flexible Monitoring of 3G HD-SDI Signals Brings Added Convenience and Efficiency to Finnish Broadcaster's Cost-Saving Production Model

HAYWARD, Calif. — Feb. 16, 2010 — Wohler Technologies Inc. today announced that the Finnish Broadcasting Company (YLE) has deployed seven of Wohler's AMP2-16-3G monitors to enable simultaneous real-time monitoring of 16 audio channels of 3G HD-SDI feeds during the Vancouver Winter Games, Feb. 12-28, 2010. Installed at YLE's Helsinki, Finland, facility and OB van, the compact Wohler systems offer powerful monitoring capabilities, a highly configurable interface, and a rich feature set that will simplify YLE's local monitoring model and operations throughout the high-profile HD broadcast.

"The AMP2-16-3G provides audio monitoring in a compact, convenient design that streamlines monitoring in the fast-paced live sports production environment," said Matti Helkamaa, senior technical advisor for YLE. "Going into the Vancouver Games with a complex signal-gathering setup, we know we can rely on Wohler monitors to provide uncompromising reliability and flexibility, all of which are essential to the success of our remote broadcast model."

To keep costs down, YLE is reducing the staff sent to the Games and routing all commentary and intercom signals from Whistler and Vancouver, BC, to Helsinki, Finland, for production and mixing. Systems integrator Noretron Broadcast Ltd supplied and integrated the Wohler AMP2-16-3G units. Installed along with systems in YLE's Studio 25 and HD-1 OB van, these units not only support versatile monitoring of signals from an EVS farm, but also enable insertion of the intercom signal into headsets along with the HD-SDI input for added monitoring convenience.

The AMP2-16-3G monitor from Wohler is the first to enable continuous and simultaneous real-time level metering for 16 channels of audio, metadata display, and loudness metering. Options include 3G, HD/SD-SDI, AES, analog cards, and system-wide Dolby® D, E, and DD+ upgrades. The intuitive interface, complete with an integrated help system, allows users to manage presets, channel clusters, and mixing and routing.

More information about the AMP2-16-3G monitor and other Wohler products is available at www.wohler.com.

# # #

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler Technologies Inc. offers a comprehensive range of products that simplify analog and digital source monitoring in facilities of all sizes and complexity. Wohler Technologies was founded in 1987 and, through constant innovation, continues to be a world leader in providing in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring and captioning solutions for the broadcast, motion picture, and professional audio/visual markets. More information about the company and its technologies is available at www.wohler.com.