Sound Devices Wave Agent Software Hits 20,000 Registered User Mark

A Comprehensive and Indispensable Tool to Prepare and Edit Audio File Metadata

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 9, 2011 — Sound Devices, experts in portable hard-disk recording for audio, is proud to announce at IBC 2011 (Hall 8, Stand E72) that its Wave Agent software has passed the 20,000-user threshold. Designed for production sound mixers and post-production editors, Wave Agent is available as a free download from the company’s website (www.sounddevices.com).

Compatible with both Mac and PC platforms, Wave Agent is an essential, time-saving tool for anyone working in production sound, regardless of the brand of digital recorder that is employed. Wave Agent helps users manage and edit broadcast wave file metadata (BEXT) and iXML metadata, and allows for batch editing of large file libraries. Wave Agent users are offered the flexibility to modify sound report templates to meet the needs of each project. Additionally, the software generates sound reports in PDF format, ensuring the reports can be viewed regardless of the editing application being used.

In addition to the administration of metadata, the software allows for the playback and conversion of any type of .WAV files (poly, mono, bit depth, sample rate). Wave Agent converts each .WAV file between monophonic and polyphonic formats. It also features an intelligent batch mono-combine function. Users also have the ability to control the gain, pan, solo and mute tracks during playback. To help correct sync issues in post, Wave Agent users can modify time code frame rates to correct mistaken frame-rate settings.

The software’s interface is user-friendly and designed for speed, helping to make sense of the often-complex metadata generated by the current generation of field recorders. Wave Agent also has a large display for time code, actual time and remaining time counters.

“Sound Devices is excited to recognize this impressive milestone,” says Jon Tatooles, managing director for Sound Devices. “We created Wave Agent to serve as a universal tool and are glad that the industry as a whole has embraced this innovative software.”

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital recorders and related audio equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, and acoustical test and measurement applications. The eleven-year-old company designs and manufactures from its Reedsburg, Wisconsin, headquarters with additional offices in Madison, WI, and Highland Park, IL. For more information, visit the Sound Devices website, www.sounddevices.com.