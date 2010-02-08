Bexel Expands Panasonic P2 HD Inventory With Addition Of 24 Camera Systems

New Equipment Ready for Use at Vancouver Winter Olympic Games

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group's Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, has added several Panasonic P2 HD VariCam camcorders and accessories to its P2 HD inventory in preparation for the Vancouver Winter Olympics and future sports-related television productions.

Bexel has purchased from Panasonic more than 20 additional P2 HD VariCam 3700 (HPX3700) and 2700 (HPX2700) camcorders, HPM200 P2 mobile edit stations, PCD35 E Series P2 readers and more than 300 P2 memory cards.

"This purchase of the Panasonic HD camera equipment is extremely timely considering this new gear will immediately go into service at the Vancouver Winter Olympics," says Craig Schiller, vice president/general manager, Bexel. "The 2700's and 3700's are known for being durable, reliable camcorders, especially in the extreme weather conditions that are common in Vancouver. The addition of this premium equipment helps us further service our clients' demand for the latest in HD camera technology."

The Panasonic gear will also come in handy for clients in need of equipment that can withstand the grueling production schedules of other televised productions such as sports and reality TV broadcasts. In fact, they have already been used for recent coverage of the Senior Skins golf tournament in Hawaii, this past January.

"Our clients want a turnkey workflow for production, specifically sports coverage, that requires a fast turnaround," says Schiller. "These new additions to the Bexel inventory will help provide our clients with the immediate access they need in order to complete file transfers quickly into AVID, FCP and EVS edit workflows, which helps reduce turnaround time while preserving the native quality."

In addition to the camcorders themselves, Bexel has also added the P2 line of mobile edit stations, E Series readers and memory cards to its inventory. Providing clients with what they need from soup-to-nuts is always a driving force behind Bexel's purchases.

"This new equipment, combined with our existing HD inventory provides our customers with some of the most up-to-date technology," adds Schiller. "It also helps ease the stress of meeting their demanding deadlines."