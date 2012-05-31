Sennheiser Partners with Channel IQ to Implement Dealer Verification Badges for its Network of Authorized E-commerce Dealers

Old Lyme, Conn., May 30, 2012: Audio specialist Sennheiser announced that it has partnered with channel management solutions developer Channel IQ to implement an innovative badging program for its network of authorized e-commerce dealers beginning this month. The program provides assurance to consumers that they are purchasing genuine Sennheiser products from an authorized dealer.

The authentication system, developed by Channel IQ with cooperation from Sennheiser, provides ‘instant dealer verification badges’ on authorized e-commerce sites, thereby adding an extra layer of protection for consumers during the online purchasing process. The badging system also enables Sennheiser to more effectively implement pricing controls, while mitigating the potential for grey market and counterfeit activity.

“By partnering with Channel IQ on this authentication program, we are able to tighten our distribution network while providing assurance to our loyal customers that they are purchasing genuine Sennheiser products,” commented Bill Whearty, vice president of sales and marketing for Sennheiser’s U.S. Retail division. “This is a tool that will help protect our premium brand image, while providing consistency in pricing among our valued dealer network.”

Sennheiser is an early adopter of the new Channel IQ program, which is beneficial to both consumers and dealers. The dealer verification badges — which provide third party indemnification to the consumer at the SKU level — each contain a unique serial number that changes any time a page is refreshed and cannot be copied.

“Channel IQ has a longstanding relationship with Sennheiser on minimum advertised pricing (MAP) violations and monitoring, and they were the first to step forward and implement this progressive program,” commented Jeff Messer, general manager, brand protection services, Channel IQ. “Consumers want to know that they are purchasing products through a secure and trusted partner. This program not only provides that confidence, but also adds legitimacy and authenticity to a dealer’s online shopping cart. It is a win-win for the consumer, the dealer and Sennheiser.”

Sennheiser is a world leading manufacturer of high performance and best-selling headphones and microphones, considered indispensable among music lovers, audiophiles, recording studios, sound professionals, custom installers and home theater enthusiasts. Sennheiser products feature superb sound reproduction quality, making them the first choice for many high-profile recording artists.