NewTek Now Shipping Multi-Standard Version of TriCaster TCXD850 22-Channel, HD Rack Mount Switcher

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS - IBC 2010 Show - September 10, 2010 - NewTek, worldwide leader of video and 3D animation products, is presenting the shipping version of TriCaster TCXD850, the latest addition to the award-winning TriCaster line of high definition (HD)/standard definition (SD) portable live production systems. TriCaster TCXD850 will be demonstrated on the main stage of NewTek booth K.11 in Hall 7 at IBC 2010, the leading international event for the electronic media industry, held September 10-14 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

With new capabilities added since the product was announced at NAB, such as 1080p native switching, up to 50 hours of 1080i recording capacity, alpha channel out, fault tolerant switching, and the ability to export in a wide range of formats for iPhone, iPad, Final Cut Pro, Media Composer and more, TriCaster TCXD850 is designed to meet the most demanding HD production requirements. This 22-channel, HD live production switcher, in a 42 pound, 4U rack mount form factor, is also suitable for desktop and portable production. The system includes connections for eight external video sources, eight virtual/mix channels; audio mixing capabilities and audio follows video support. The 18 HD live virtual sets (using proprietary NewTek LiveSet technology) with advanced matte generation provide a network quality look. TriCaster TCXD850 also delivers overlay with keying, positioning, scaling, cropping, and 3D rotation, plus animated effects; one-button HD live streaming in resolutions up to 720p (Adobe Flash and Window Media push/pull), with simultaneous HD recording in resolutions up to 1080p; five internal media players; multi-view monitoring of all inputs and outputs; redundant power supply and removable storage. For a complete list of TriCaster TCXD850 benefits visit: www.newtek.com/tricaster/tricaster_tcxd850.php.

"Using the NewTek TriCaster TCXD850, we produced a behind-the-scenes live stream at ESPN X Games 16, giving fans access to course builds, practice sessions, and interviews with athletes that would not appear on the telecast," said Kate Nelligan, live event programming producer, ESPN X Games. "Given the success of this model and feedback from fans, we will be looking to increase our presence for this audience. Being able to use up to eight HD live cameras with the NewTek TriCaster TCXD850 is crucial for us as X Games continues to grow in size and audience reach."

With TriCaster, anyone can simultaneously produce, live stream, broadcast, project and record HD and SD network-style productions. A single operator can switch between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets, while inserting clips, titles and motion graphics with multi-channel effects. TriCaster is used by broadcasters, sports organizations, schools, houses of worship, government agencies and others to provide a new level of extended programming and content to their audiences. NewTek TriCaster TCXD850 has already garnered prestigious awards from TV Technology, Videography, DV and EventDVLive magazines.

"The demand for TriCaster TCXD850 has far exceeded projections," said Chuck Silber, NewTek senior vice president of sales. "There is so much excitement over this product that as each day passes the wait time is extended. So, we're recommending to everyone, get your order in now."

Pricing and Availability

TriCaster TCXD850 in NTSC retails in North America for US$24,995, and in multi-standard for US$27,995. The TriCaster family of products in NTSC is available in North America starting at US$4,995 for education, and in multi-standard for US$5,995. For more information, please visit www.newtek.com or call NewTek Sales at 800-368-5441. International callers dial +1-210-370-8000.

About 3DStorm

NewTek products are distributed and supported in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia and Pakistan by 3DStorm, located near Bordeaux, France. For more information visit: www.3dstorm.eu.

About NewTek

Benefiting producers and artists with cost-effective and groundbreaking technologies, NewTek is a worldwide leader in portable live production, video editing, 3D animation and special effects tools, including the TriCaster product line, 3PLAY and LightWave 3D. NewTek has won numerous industry accolades, including two Emmy Awards.

Clients include: Airbus, BBC, the EU Parliament, France TV, Mediaset, RTBF, RTL, SISLive, Twit.TV, MTV, NBA Development League, New York Giants, Fox News, BBC, NHL, Nickelodeon, the Steve Harvey Morning Show, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, ESPN X Games, Fox Sports, USA TODAY, "Furious World," the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). NewTek products have been used in blockbuster films and television shows, including "Avatar," "Repo Men," "Angels and Demons," "Battle for Terra," "The Dark Knight," "Iron Man," "Tropic Thunder," "V," "FlashForward," "Lost," "Fringe" and more.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please visit: www.newtek.com.

