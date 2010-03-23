Inlet Technologies and Twofour Digital Partner to Deliver HD-Quality, Highly Secure On-Demand Content to Pan-European Market

Inlet Technologies, the leader in innovative solutions for digital media preparation, announced today that it has partnered with international multimedia specialist Twofour Digital, to provide the first fully-automated end-to-end HD Smooth Streaming encoding and digital rights management (DRM) deployment for video-on-demand content in the Pan-European marketplace.

Inlet’s automated VOD workflow management system Armada, along with Twofour Digital’s delivery and publishing platform MEDIAFREEDOMTM are fully configured to support Microsoft® IIS Smooth Streaming and SilverlightTM PlayReady® DRM. By intelligently managing the entire file preparation process, Armada significantly improves the capacity and throughput of high-volume video transcoding environments. By combining Armada and MEDIAFREEDOM, content providers can now meet stringent DRM requirements with end-to-end content encryption and authentication control for the delivery of on-demand content to any device.

“By teaming with other leading providers like Twofour Digital, we are defining the gold standard for delivering exceptional quality and highly-secure online digital content in the marketplace,” said Don Bossi, CEO, Inlet Technologies. “We help our customers streamline costs and processes, making it easier to reach new audiences while monetizing and protecting their assets.”

“Our joint solution ultimately supports a better quality of experience for consumers, translating directly into higher ‘time spent watching’ rates,” said Paul Tarplee, Managing Director, Twofour Digital. “Bottom line for content providers: the more time a consumer spends interacting with and viewing their content, the more opportunities to monetize that content.”

Inlet was the first encoding solutions provider to announce support for Smooth Streaming for both live streaming and VOD applications. Smooth Streaming dynamically detects local bandwidth and CPU conditions and seamlessly switches the bitrate of a media file that a player receives. As a result, consumers are ensured a high-quality, uninterrupted streaming experience.

About MEDIAFREEDOM™

MEDIAFREEDOM™, built by international multimedia specialists Twofour Digital, is a web-based broadcasting platform which enables broadcasters and content owners to quickly and simply build new channels on any platform - mobile phones, IPTV set-top boxes, and online. From simulcasting to video on demand, catch-up TV and live webcasting, MEDIAFREEDOM™ empowers broadcasters to take control and build and develop new online revenue streams, create communities and manage the migration of audiences online. To find out more visit www.mediafreedom.com.

About Inlet Technologies

Inlet Technologies is redefining the online video experience with innovative solutions for media preparation that combine striking video quality with surprising simplicity and reliability, enabling content owners to expand their audience and realize greater value from their content. Industry leaders such as Major League Baseball, Microsoft, NBC Universal/Vancouver Winter Games, Yahoo!, France Télévisions and Home Shopping Network rely on Inlet for easy implementation, technical prowess and enterprise scale for their mission critical operations. For more information, please visit www.inlethd.com. Follow us on Twitter at InletTech.