Electrosonic Provides Lighting Control for World’s Largest Cruise Ship, Royal Caribbean’s M/S Oasis of the Seas

When Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines built M/S Oasis of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship, it sought to incorporate technology that matched its most innovative and imaginative ship yet. Electrosonic's Finland office (Electrosonic Oy Ab) was selected to provide the ship-wide lighting control system for the public spaces and the Royal, Loft and A-suite cabins as well as the deck lighting control system.

Electrosonic is no stranger to the marine industry having delivered systems for more than 40 vessels, including luxury cruise ships for many of the largest operators (ten for Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines alone), cruise ferries and mega yachts. The company is accustomed to tailoring systems for the needs of cruise ships for whom advanced technology, look and durability at sea are important criteria. Electrosonic is also equipped to devote substantial resources to project management: Large cruise ship systems are comparable to 20 simultaneous land-based projects each requiring special design and installation expertise. In addition, the company ensures the best value for investment with life-cycle services and well-planned maintenance.

Even with such an extensive marine background, Electrosonic faced some unique challenges working on the biggest cruise ship in the world. Oasis of the Seas is designed around seven neighborhood concepts, each with a distinct personality and range of sights and activities. The 17-deck marvel offers 27 ultra-modern 2 level lay-out Loft suites, 12 luxurious A- and Royal Suites and 2,700 spacious staterooms. It began sailing from Fort Lauderdale last December.

For the lighting control systems in the public spaces, Electrosonic employed the latest Helvar Imagine 920 router-based technology. All of the public spaces are seamlessly integrated to operate as one ship-wide dimming system. This networked dimming control system is central to commanding the multitude of changing lighting scenes onboard, altering both the interior and exterior moods of the ship areas.

For the first time, the vessel's lighting control system was not only designed to maximize passenger comfort but also to meet the latest energy-saving standards and support remote monitoring and controllability via an IT-networked solution. This remote system access is a new development permitting Electrosonic to change settings of the lighting, monitor it and perform diagnostics and possible repair from shore.

Electrosonic was also tasked with supplying selected effects lighting control and professional color-changing LED fixture combinations for the Boardwalk, Promenade and Aqua Theater areas.

The company is slated to deliver The Dimming Control (lighting control) systems for Oasis of the Seas' upcoming sister ship, Allure of the Seas.

About Electrosonic

About Electrosonic

Electrosonic is an international audio-visual company with a strong reputation for working on complex projects, both large and small, and has through its 45 year history developed lasting partnerships with customers and suppliers.

