Harry McGee to Spearhead Operations at HARMAN’s Soundcraft, Studer and AKG

POTTERS BAR, United Kingdom — Experienced international production and operations executive Harry McGee has joined HARMAN’s Mixer, Microphones and Headphones business unit based in Potters Bar, UK.

McGee, who holds a BSc in Business and Management from the University of Maryland, started his career in the US Air Force heading up Operations and later moved on to US Defense Contract Management Command, as Group Operations Director, Northern Europe before taking on civilian roles running Operations for DeLaRue as General Manager, Dione Plc as Senior VP Operations and Vados Systems Ltd. as Chief Operating Officer.

During this time McGee gained his Six Sigma Green Belt and implemented LEAN and Continuous Improvement programmes in each of these previous positions. Passionate about quality and execution excellence, McGee said, “This is a great time to join HARMAN with such intense focus on production and quality across all the brands. I’m keen to bring many of the lessons learned from my military and civilian roles to bear on our business and to accelerate further still, the continuous improvements we have already made. Ours is a fascinating business spanning high-end custom, hand-built consoles, through to high-volume products, all of which must meet the highest quality standards and performance levels. I’m looking forward to it immensely.”

Andy Trott, Vice President and General Manager of the Mixer, Microphones and Headphones business added, “Harry is the ideal leader to take our operations function to the next level. We have so many new products to introduce over the coming months that we need to ensure we are able to increase capacity whilst not only maintaining our excellent quality levels, but more importantly, taking them to the next level.”

HARMAN (www.harman.com) designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of audio and infotainment solutions for the automotive, consumer and professional markets – supported by 15 leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon® and Mark Levinson®. The Company is admired by audiophiles across multiple generations and supports leading professional entertainers and the venues where they perform. More than 20 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and infotainment systems. HARMAN has a workforce of about 12,000 people across the Americas, Europe and Asia, and reported sales of $3.8 billion for the twelve months ending September 30, 2011.