FoBTV Initiative organizes leadership

The management committee of the Future of Broadcast Television (FoBTV) Initiative, formed in Las Vegas during the 2012 NAB Show, April 25 announced its leadership team.

Mark Richer has been elected FoBTV chairman. Richer is president of the Advanced Television Systems Committee, one of the 13 global technology and standards organizations that founded the FoBTV Initiative. Phil Laven, chairman of the Digital Video Broadcasting Project, was named FoBTV vice chairman.

Founding FOBTV members comprise the management committee. They include:

• Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC)

• Canadian Broadcast Corporation (CBC)

• Communications Research Centre Canada (CRC)

• Digital Video Broadcasting Project (DVB)

• European Broadcasting Union (EBU)

• Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI)

• Globo TV-Brazil

• IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (IEEE-BTS)

• National Association of Broadcasters (NAB)

• National Engineering Research Center of Digital TV of China (NERC-DTV)

• NHK Science and Technology Research Laboratories (NHK)

• Public Broadcasting Service (PBS)

• Brazilian Society of Television Engineers (SET)

The first Chairman of the newly formed FoBTV technical committee is Dr. Wenjun Zhang, chief scientist, NERC-DTV. Three Vice Chairs were named: Dr. Yiyan Wu, CRC's principal research scientist; Dr. Toru Kuroda, director of NHK's Planning and Coordination Division; and Dr. Namho Hur, general director, Department of Broadcasting System Research at ETRI.

Together, they will lead the FoBTV technical committee's solicitation and evaluation of technical proposals and recommendation of major technologies to be used as the basis for new standards.