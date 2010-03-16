EMMY-NOMINATED STAR TREK AND MISSION IMPOSSIBLE 3 EDITOR TO DELIVER KEYNOTE ADDRESS AT 6TH ANNUAL NAB POST|PRODUCTION WORLD CONFERENCE

Future Media Concepts announces keynote speaker; Critically-acclaimed editor Maryann Brandon to address industry colleagues and filmmakers at world-renowned postproduction conference in Las Vegas

Future Media Concepts (FMC), the premier authorized digital media training organization for postproduction, broadcast, and content creators, has announced that Emmy®-nominated editor, Maryann Brandon, will be a keynote speaker at their 6th annual Post|Production World Conference at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Convention, held in Las Vegas from April 12th – 15th 2010. After graduating from the esteemed NYU graduate film program, Brandon’s editing career began with the Francis Ford Coppola film The Cotton Club. Soon thereafter, she worked on such films as Alan Pakula’s Dream Lover and Richard Attenborough’s A Chorus Line, and continued her career forward with the blockbuster smash Mission Impossible 3. Her career achievements culminated with an Eddie Award nomination from the American Cinema Editors for her work on the 2009 futuristic phenomena Star Trek: The Future Begins, and an Emmy-nomination for “Outstanding Single Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series” for editing the J.J. Abrams spy-thriller drama, “Alias.” Brandon will discuss the significance of creativity and visual effects in editing, as well as touch upon her various experiences working with industry experts editing and producing over twenty-five technically advanced and innovative television shows, pilots and major motion pictures.

“The NAB Post|Production World Conference is an outstanding networking and learning experience for industry professionals. Not only are they able to share creative ideas and experiences with colleagues, but they can also become familiar with the latest advancements and software features utilized in the industry today,” comments Maryann Brandon. “My career experience has allowed me to work on a multitude of editing projects and disciplines, and I am thrilled to be able to share this knowledge with such an esteemed postproduction crowd. I hope to provide them with the advice and inspiration they may need to overcome editing boundaries and explore the endless possibilities of editing.”

“This year’s Post|Production World Conference boasts a wide-array of innovative course offerings and industry-leading instructors. We sought to provide our attendees with a keynote that would complement the high-caliber event and address the latest innovations and industry trends permeating the market today,” says Ben Kozuch, Co-founder and President, Future Media Concepts. “Maryann Brandon has worked with some of the industry’s most recognized directors and producers, and has edited some of the most technically-sound and widely-popular films and television shows of the past decade. Her critically-acclaimed work on award-winning films secured her membership of the American Cinema Editors and serves as a perfect counterpart to this year’s conference. We are thrilled to welcome such a well-respected editor to the Post|Production World Conference and are confident that her real-world expertise and knowledge will make for an incredibly inspiring keynote address.”

NAB Post|Production World Conference Details

The Post|Production World Conference will take place from April 10-14th at the Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, Nevada. The conference encompasses 5-days of in-depth training in 11 concurrent breakout rooms, featuring the very latest technology applications and workflow techniques from Adobe®, Apple® and Avid®. Delivered by published authors, Certified Instructors and industry gurus, its session tracks span a broad range of industry topics; including television, radio, video, film, motion graphics, animation, and new media.

The 2010 agenda offers several exclusive session topics, including tracks specific to Producers and Directors, documentary editing, trends in social media, and courses in emerging technology including DSLR, tapeless acquisition and motion control 3D. The option to take a variety of hands-on certification exams is also available.

About Future Media Concepts

In 1994, Jeff Rothberg and Ben Kozuch launched Future Media Concepts as the world's first Avid Authorized Training Center. Over the years, FMC expanded its curriculum to become the nation's premier digital media training organization, representing the leading software manufacturers, including Adobe, Apple, Autodesk, Avid, Boris FX, Digidesign®, NewTek® and Softimage®. In addition, FMC is a leading producer of educational-rich conferences and expositions for the production and postproduction industries including the NAB Post|Production World Conference in Vegas.

FMC has established state-of-the-art training centers in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Orlando, Chicago and Dubai, with onsite training worldwide and online courses available to users anywhere. For more information regarding classes and upcoming events please visit http://www.FMCtraining.com.

