Point Source Audio Launches “Unsinkable” Earworn Microphone

Novato, CA — Point Source Audio, manufacturer of the original and one-of-a-kind “unbreakable boom” earworn microphone, is making another big splash with their new unsinkable waterproof microphone.

The new CO-5w Waterproof Earworn Microphone is the waterproof version of the popular CO-5 that discriminating performers and pastors have come to rely on for years. The waterproof version combines all the reliable performance characteristics of the CO-5 with

a special water-protected mic element to make the CO-5w virtually “unsinkable”. With 125dB of SPL, this splash proof microphone is ideal for those who speak or perform in outdoor environments such as theme and amusement parks, cruise ships, water parks, zoos, aquariums, or summer camps. Pastors conducting baptisms will discover the CO-5w waterproof microphone is impenetrable even against accidental “splashing.” Stage performers and theatre actors will appreciate the waterproof microphone to defend against sweat and steam, as well as being able to gently rinse the microphone element with water after use to remove stage makeup—a fitting “wash and wear” feature for this audience.

“We’re super excited about our ‘unsinkable’ feature,” said Yvonne Ho, Vice President of Marketing at Point Source Audio. “Of course, we don’t recommend users drowning their wireless packs in water, but now they have a microphone shielded against humidity and water so it can be used almost anywhere.”

The CO-5w Waterproof Earworn Microphone has an omni-directional polar pattern that allows a full 360 degree pick up of sound providing a natural blend of voice and ambience. The design of the CO-5w lends itself to reduced speech produced “popping sounds” and voice overloads in close mic applications.

Availability & Pricing:

The CO-5w Waterproof Earworn Microphone is shipping now. The single-ear version retails for $335 MSRP, and the dual-ear version retails for $425. The CO-5w is offered in a variety of terminations designed to work with all the most common wireless systems. Standard offerings are immediately available and special orders for custom wiring are welcomed as well.

Popular Standard Offerings:

CO-5w-AK – Single-ear microphone wired for AKG, available in Beige

CO-5w-AT – Single-ear microphone wired for Audio-Technica, available in Beige

CO-5w-SE – Single-ear microphone wired for Sennheiser Evolution, available in Beige

CO-5w-SH – Single-ear microphone wired for Shure, available in Beige

CO-5w-TX – Single-ear microphone wired for Telex, available in Beige

CO-5w-KIT-AK – Dual-ear microphone kit wired for AKG, available in Beige

CO-5w-KIT-AT – Dual-ear microphone kit wired for Audio-Technica, available in Beige

CO-5w-KIT-SE – Dual-ear microphone kit wired for Sennheiser Evolution, available in Beige

CO-5w-KIT-SH – Dual-ear microphone kit wired for Shure, available in Beige

CO-5w-KIT-TX – Dual-ear microphone kit wired for Telex, available in Beige

The CO-5w waterproof earworn microphone is available at local pro-sound resellers and system integration contractors. To join the PSA Authorized Reseller Network, please contact sales@point-sourceaudio.com

About Point Source Audio

Point Source Audio manufactures and distributes worldwide a unique line of lightweight bendable boom earworn microphones—known as the “toughest” earworn microphones in the industry. As a result of PSA’s pro-audio expertise and its admired reputation for sales and service support, the company was also named Digigram’s Master Distributor for the Americas. The world renowned brand of Digigram sound cards, IP audio and video codecs, and Ethersound audio networking technology are now available from Point Source Audio. Founded in 2004, Point Source Audio is headquartered in Novato, Calif. For more information call (415) 226-1122 or visit www.point-sourceaudio.com.

