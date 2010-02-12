Bexel Purchases 40 New Sony HD Cameras As Part Of HD Expansion Plan

To Be Used For First Time At Vancouver Winter Games

BURBANK, CA - As a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group's Services Division, has enhanced its already extensive line of HD products with the purchase of 40 new Sony HD Broadcast Cameras.

Bexel has added 20 Sony HDC-1500R 1080p HD camera systems with build-up kits, as well as 20 new Sony PDW-F800 XDCAM HD camcorders and corresponding PDW-F1600 XDCAM HD studio recorders to its inventory.

The new cameras, slated to be used for the first time by a variety of Bexel customers during the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver, Canada, will also help Bexel meet the future needs of its clients.

"We are very excited to add Sony's new HDC-1500R 1080p HD production cameras and accessories to our inventory," says Craig Schiller, vice president/general manager, Bexel. "There is strong demand right now from the global broadcasting community for the latest in HD camera technology. They're anxious to use it not only for coverage during the 2010 Winter Games, but also for the many upcoming sporting events and reality television broadcasts being produced around the world."

Bexel is mounting its largest effort ever for the Vancouver Games. The company is providing HD Cameras, HD Lenses, EVS's, Fiber, custom configured control rooms, edit rooms and engineering support that will be used at different venues in and around the Winter Games. In addition, Bexel will have a team of technical experts on-location in Vancouver, ready to set up and support the equipment.

"The purchase of the Sony XDCAM HD camcorders will also benefit our ongoing ENG and reality show needs," adds Schiller. "The new "F800's" are becoming one of the new workhorses for our specialized single and multi-camera studio and remote acquisition systems."

"The Sony 1500R HD camera systems also increase our capability to service upcoming 3D requirements that broadcasters are so excited about this year," continues Schiller. "This is just another testament to our commitment to providing our clients with the most advanced technology available for today and the future."