TC Electronic to Participate In Loudness Panel at AES 2011

Thomas Lund Will Serve as Chairman For ‘Loudness Wars: The Tides Have Changed’

NEW YORK CITY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2011—TC Electronic (booth 541), a global leader in digital signal processing and loudness control technologies for the professional audio, broadcast and post-production markets, is pleased to announce its participation in the AES 2011 panel, Loudness Wars: The Tides Have Changed on Saturday, October 22, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m..

Thomas Lund, Development Manager, HD, TC Electronic will serve as chairman, welcoming panelists John Atkinson, Bob Katz, Bob Ludwig and Susan Rogers, as they discuss the recent implementation of ITU-R BS.1770-2. The group will provide listening examples, theories and general discussion about how this historical milestone has forced the sample peak measurement into retirement and takes away the loudness advantage that squashed productions had over dynamic content. Participants can expect to learn how this changing tide will influence what is heard from a perceptual, mixing, mastering, and consumer perspective. The group will cover everything from Bach to Beyoncé, Monty to Matrix, headphone to HD playback.

