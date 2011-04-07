Nevion appoints Cui Limin to head up new China office

Beijing, China, April 7, 2011 – Nevion, formerly Network/VPG, a leading video transport solutions provider for broadcasters, service providers and government entities worldwide, today announced the appointment of Cui Limin as chief representative of Nevion China. Reporting to Joel Lam, managing director of Nevion Asia, Cui will head up Nevion’s new office in Beijing, China, working closely with Nevion’s local partners.

Before joining Nevion, Cui spent over seven years at Kokusai Seika, a Japanese systems integrator for the digital TV and broadcast industry. As chief representative of the company’s Beijing office since 2003, she was responsible for managing the office, as well as planning and implementing a sales strategy to exceed the company’s business goals. She has developed close relationships with China Central Television (CCTV) and more than 30 provincial TV stations throughout the country.

“China has been a key market for us in Asia and now we’re growing our presence and reinforcing our commitment there with the opening of a new Beijing office,” said Joel Lam, managing director, Nevion Asia. “Limin’s experience makes her the perfect candidate to spearhead our sales activities and add value to our customers in China. Her knowledge of the broadcast industry will enable customers to migrate to the latest HD, optical networking and JPEG 2000 technologies in the most cost-effective way possible.”

Nevion’s customers include broadcasters such as CCTV, and service providers such as China Unicom and PCCW. For last year’s 16th Asian Games, 12 different solutions from Nevion’s Flashlink product line were used to transport video from 53 competition venues in and around Guangzhou province.

About Nevion

Moving beyond video transport to fully managed and controlled video networking, Nevion manufactures award-winning systems for broadcasters, service providers and government agencies worldwide. Highly modular solutions encompass IP and optical transport, state-of-the-art compression and routing for any video format over any network infrastructure—within buildings or across continents. With the industry’s greenest and most scalable products, Nevion preserves quality while delivering video from content acquisition through distribution. Whether by creating new service-offering opportunities or minimizing costs, Nevion enables its customers to move, manage and monetize video content. World headquarters in Sandefjord, Norway, with U.S. headquarters in Oxnard, CA; Nevion also maintains offices in Oslo, Chicago, London, Dubai, Beijing and Singapore. www.nevion.com

