NVerzion CLASS Solution Combines Best-of-Breed Technologies to Optimize Terrestrial and File-Based Operations

SALT LAKE CITY -- March 13, 2012 -- NVerzion, a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today announced the architecture and concept of Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS), a flexible, scalable automated platform that provides an alternative to station-in-a-box solutions by offering redundancy and guaranteed integration with a station's existing technology.

The customized CLASS package takes advantage of a broadcaster's existing infrastructure by using software components to control and integrate legacy hardware and software systems into a unified platform. Rather than replace existing equipment, CLASS provides system-wide control for ingest, playout, asset management, graphics, and business management, and is interoperable with all manufacturers and common traffic systems, making it a comprehensive platform that delivers continuous and reliable operation. Because CLASS has the unique capability to work with a broadcaster's legacy equipment, users can retain years of valuable training and invested technologies. Ideal for broadcast television stations with four or more channels, the solution can easily be scaled up to accommodate hundreds of channels.

CLASS is available in two platforms: first, as a complete package that includes all the necessary components for automation, business management, video server, master control/routing, and character generation; or, as a customized system that is fully interoperable with a station's existing equipment. Both solutions offer broadcasters a fully redundant platform with backup capabilities, which -- unlike station-in-a-box solutions that rely on a single architecture -- guarantees to keep a station on the air if one or more system components fail.

The complete CLASS package consists of NVerzion automation and business management solutions, alongside third-party master control/routing, video server, and graphics systems. By providing the leading-edge technologies for these components, NVerzion guarantees a seamless, robust, and resilient solution for broadcasters.

"A powerful file-based workflow and management system is critical to a multichannel broadcaster's daily operations, because the station cannot afford to lose a 30-second spot," said Reed Haslam, director of sales and marketing at NVerzion. "The component level design of CLASS provides stations with unrivaled failure protection and system redundancy so station engineers can get a good night's sleep without worrying about going off the air."

CLASS will be on display in the NVerzion booth N4912 at the 2012 NAB Show. More information on NVerzion, CLASS, and other products from the company is available at www.nverzion.com.

# # #

About NVerzion (www.nverzion.com)

For more than 20 years, NVerzion has been providing cutting-edge tools to make digital broadcasting and television station automation more efficient and cost effective. NVerzion software solutions deliver the latest advancements in broadcast technology to automate the control of the equipment chain in the entire workflow from acquisition to distribution and playout of content. The company's products are designed for simple intuitive operation, taking the guesswork out of system implementation, and all NVerzion systems are backed with worldwide training, service, and support.

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/NVerzion/CLASS.zip

ENDS