Net Insight selected by the US Library of Congress for Video Transport

STOCKHOLM, Sweden – Net Insight, a leading provider of efficient and scalable transport solutions for media, IP and broadcast networks, today announces an order to deliver video transport for the Library of Congress in the US.

Net Insight has been selected to deliver the Nimbra carrier-class media switch router (MSR) to support video transport to the US Library of Congress in a pilot project. The Nimbra platform will be used to transport video from the House and Senate fiber ring location to the Library of Congress' National Audio Visual Conservation Center (NAVCC). Net Insight will provide Nimbra equipment, installation, training support, and technical support to ensure continuity and compatibility with existing equipment.

The Packard Campus for Audio Visual Conservation (PCAVC), also known as National Audio-Visual Conservation Center (NAVCC) is a state-of-the-art facility where the Library of Congress acquires, preserves and provides access to the world's largest and most comprehensive collection of films, television programs, radio broadcasts, and sound recordings.

The Packard Campus has globally recognized capabilities and capacities for the preservation reformatting of all audiovisual media formats and their long-term safekeeping in a petabyte-level digital storage archive. In addition to preserving the collections of the Library, the Packard Campus is also designed to provide preservation services for other archives and libraries in both the public and private sector.

"Our Nimbra platform has been chosen for transport of mission-critical video content by the Library of Congress and they represent a new type of customer for Net Insight in the government sector ", says Fredrik Trägårdh, CEO of Net Insight.

