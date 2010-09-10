Nevion supports Colt in delivering HD broadcast service between Paris and Madrid for leading Spanish digital TV platform

Sandefjord, Norway and Oxnard, California, September 10, 2010 – Nevion, formerly Network/VPG, a leading video transport solution provider for broadcasters, service providers and government entities worldwide, has supported Colt in providing its latest HD broadcast service between France and Spain, in response to growing demand for HD services across Europe. The service, for a leading European digital TV service provider based in Madrid, will enable high quality, direct-to-home transport of video content across Spain from a TV broadcaster based in Paris.

Alongside its fully owned and managed Ethernet service, Colt needed a solution that could provide JPEG 2000 compression with scalable quality for HD video signals. They chose Nevion’s Ventura VS901 solution because of its negligible delay, visually lossless quality, optimum bandwidth usage and both SDTI and ASI presentation.

Stéphane Vignon, media sector expert at Colt said: “We’ve already worked with Nevion on a number of projects, so we knew their solutions would offer the best ratio between video quality and cost. With the combination of Nevion’s Ventura encoders/decoders over our award-winning Ethernet services, we’ve been able to provide a very high quality HD solution for our client. We expect to see increasing demand for this type of solution as HD TV becomes more widespread.”

Both providers worked to offer a seamless and smooth installation in record time, resulting in a high-quality HD broadcast service linking Paris with Madrid. The end-to-end solution will be fully managed by Colt’s H24 supervision center.

“We had a lead time of just seven weeks from the start of the project to full installation, so delivering on time was a big challenge for both teams,” added Nick Pywell, managing director of UK operations at Nevion. “We worked closely with Colt on the design, planning and service integration to make sure the final solution met the customers’ requirements. They’ve been delighted with the video quality and cost-effectiveness of the service, and of course, the speed with which we were able to deliver it.”

About Colt in the media sector

Colt meets the communications, data and information technology needs of hundreds of media organizations across Europe including Europe’s top ten broadcasters. Its services range from providing contribution and distribution networks to storing video content for broadcasters and providing a complete information delivery platform for advertisers and publishers. Colt’s own fiber network connects more than a thousand media locations across Europe, giving the industry fast access to highly reliable connectivity and IT solutions.

About Colt

Colt is Europe’s leading information delivery platform, enabling its customers to share, process and store their vital business information. Colt is an established leader in delivering business voice, data and IT managed services to major and mid-sized businesses and wholesale customers. Colt operates a 13-country, 25,000km network which includes metropolitan area networks in 34 major European cities, with direct fiber connections into 16,000 buildings and 19 Colt data centers. Colt is listed on the London Stock Exchange (Colt). Information about Colt and its services can be found at www.colt.net.

About Nevion

Nevion is a video transport solution provider for broadcasters, telecommunications service providers and government entities worldwide. With the most flexible and scalable video processing and transport over any network, Nevion puts power, reliability and quality behind global media transport solutions. Its Ventura, Flashlink and VikinX product lines deliver the full range of content transport, signal processing and routing solutions, with comprehensive system management and control. With the lowest carbon footprint in the industry, Nevion products are the greenest of their kind, reducing customers’ operational expenses and benefiting the environment. Nevion maintains its world headquarters in Sandefjord, Norway and USA headquarters in Oxnard, CA, with global offices in Singapore, Dubai, and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.nevion.com.

