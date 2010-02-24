ANTON/BAUER MARKS 40TH ANNIVERSARY WITH TV APPEARANCE ON “WORLD’S GREATEST!...”

Industry Pioneer Selected to Appear in 13-Part Series on ION Television



SHELTON, CT – Anton/Bauer, a brand of The Vitec Group, and the world’s premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, has been selected to appear on “World’s Greatest!...”, a 13-part series highlighting some of the world’s most remarkable companies, products, places and people. Created by Crown Point productions, each half-hour episode of “World’s Greatest!...” features a fast-paced tour around the world with behind-the-scenes footage and exclusive interviews from selected companies. The episode featuring Anton/Bauer will premiere on March 2, 2010.

“As we celebrate our 40th anniversary this year, our selection as one of the ‘World’s Greatest!...’ has given us the chance to look back on Anton/Bauer’s rich history and the company’s role in pioneering the first smart chargers and digital batteries for the broadcast industry,” says Michael Accardi, president, Anton/Bauer. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to highlight these historical achievements on the program, as well as to share with viewers our continued focus on innovation and the next-generation solutions we engineer for many different markets, including the film and video industries.”

In December 2009, a film crew visited the Anton/Bauer headquarters in Shelton, CT for an inside look at Anton/Bauer’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. As part of the episode, viewers will get a glimpse into Anton/Bauer’s intensive testing center where cell packs, chargers and power systems experience a range of comprehensive trials, including extreme environmental conditions. Additionally, the “World’s Greatest!...” audience will hear from Anton/Bauer staff members, including Accardi, Anton/Bauer Global Customer Support Manager Joe Teodosio, as well as Vice President of Operations Carl Hultman. Accardi, Teodosio and Hultman will share some of Anton/Bauer’s most exciting innovations and accomplishments to date, focusing on Anton/Bauer’s reputation for high-quality products and unparalleled customer service and support.

“Anton/Bauer is exactly the type of company that we like to feature on ‘World’s Greatest!...’,” says Gordon Freeman, executive producer at Crown Point Productions. “They’re an innovative manufacturer that is coming up on 40 years in business, and they set the standard in portable powering systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries. They have plenty to offer and a great story to tell.”

The episode of “World’s Greatest!...” featuring Anton/Bauer is scheduled to air on March 2, 3 and 5 on ION Television. To locate ION Television on your basic cable lineup, please visit http://www.iontelevision.com/. For the episode show times in your area by time zone, please visit www.antonbauer.com. After the premiere date, the video will also be available online at www.antonbauer.com.

ABOUT CROWN POINT PRODUCTIONS

Crown Point Productions is a 21st Century television production company. Their award-winning programming can be seen on national cable channels and local network affiliates across the country. For more information on Crown Point Productions and their show lineup, please visit www.crown-tv.com.

ABOUT ANTON/BAUER®Anton/Bauer is recognized as the world’s innovator and premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other key mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries. Based in the United States in Shelton, CT with offices in Europe and Asia, Anton/Bauer was established in 1970 and has expanded its product offerings to include many signature lines such as its leading Gold Mount® system, InterActive® chargers and Logic Series® batteries such as the HyTRON® 50, 100 and 140, and Dionic® 90, 160 and HC. Their products are compatible with virtually every camera brand on the market today. Other Anton/Bauer high performance products include the UltraLight®, ElipZ®, ElightZ®, CINE-VCLX and CINE VCLX/2. Their superior-quality products have become an industry standard. For more information on Anton/Bauer, visit www.antonbauer.com.

ABOUT THE VITEC GROUP – CAPTURE THE MOMENT

The Vitec Group plc provides vital products and services that support the capture of exceptional images through world-class customer experience and a visionary approach to the future. It is a leading supplier to the broadcast and media, photographic and live events industries in more than 100 countries worldwide, and is rapidly extending its reach by taking proven technologies into government, security and defence. Vitec's many industry-leading product brands have established a formidable reputation for innovation, technical excellence, and superior service and support.

The group has over 1700 employees worldwide, and revenues in 2008 of £338 million. It is formed of three divisions to support specific industry sectors: VideoCom, including manual and robotic camera supports, location lighting, camera and equipment bags, portable power solutions, prompting products, wireless camera links and voice communication systems; Imaging and Staging, supporting the photography, videography and live events markets; and Services, for professional video and audio rental equipment and engineering support for major event productions. www.vitecgroup.com.