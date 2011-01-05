Sonnet Introduces Yin•Yang(TM) FireWire(R) Mini Hub

Gadget Enables Simultaneous Connection of a FireWire 800 Device and a FireWire 400 Device to One FireWire 800 Port

IRVINE, Calif. -- Jan. 5, 2011 -- Sonnet Technologies today introduced the Yin•Yang(TM) FireWire(R) 800 to FireWire 400/800 Mini Hub. This handy device enables users to connect a FireWire 800 device plus a FireWire 400 device to a computer simultaneously through a single FireWire 800 port.

FireWire 800 is a fast peripheral connection included on the latest iMac(R), Mac(R) mini, Mac Pro, and MacBook(R) Pro computers. These Macs (with the exception of the Mac Pro) have only a single FireWire 800 (IEEE-1394b) port and no FireWire 400 (IEEE 1394a) port. This limitation poses a challenge when the need arises to connect a FireWire 400 device or more than one FireWire device. The solution is a Yin•Yang FireWire Mini Hub. Two FireWire peripherals, such as external drives, DV camcorders, Webcams, audio interfaces, and previous-generation iPod(R) mobile digital devices, can be concurrently connected and used. No adapter or cable swapping is required.

Yin•Yang is small and portable, and it supports one bus-powered device (on either port). The hub housing, measuring just 1.9 by 1.5 by 0.6 inches, is about the size of a matchbox, and the attached host cable is only 3 inches (8 cm) long. Yin•Yang requires no power adapter, needs no driver software, and works with all manufacturers' FireWire peripherals.

Yin•Yang (part number FHB-8284) is available immediately, with a suggested retail price of $69.95. For more information on Yin•Yang, visit the Sonnet website at http://www.sonnettech.com/product/yinyang.html.

