GLOBALSTOR EXTREMESTOR-DI STORAGE SYSTEMS RUNASSIMILATE’S DEMONSTRATIONS AT THE 2011 NAB SHOW

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 11, 2011― Globalstor® Data Corporation, a premier OEM integrator of high-performance RAID, SAN and storage/video servers, is pleased to announce that its ExtremeStor-DI video storage and playback system has once again been chosen for ASSIMILATE’s demonstrations at the 2011 NAB Show. Hosted in suites at the nearby Renaissance Hotel throughout the duration of the show, ASSIMILATE will demonstrate pre-release versions of the latest SCRATCH v6. and SCRATCH Lab software on Globalstor’s ExtremeStor-DI hardware.

ASSIMILATE’s main demo suite will highlight SCRATCH Lab, running on Globalstor’s ExtremeStor-DI system, a comprehensive end-to-end digital solution for the review, versioning, color correction, conform and deliverables in on-set and VFX dailies ecosystems. Hundreds of feature films and commercials, such as Pirates of the Caribbean on Stranger Tides, have already utilized the functionality of Lab on Globalstor servers in their VFX dailies pipelines. The ExtremeStor-DI is a well-equipped solution guaranteed to safeguard against downtime and critical data loss, which is essential for producing high value shoots.

“One of the key benefits of SCRATCH and SCRATCH Lab is their sheer performance, enabling an extremely interactive, intuitive and collaborative artist experience,” says Steve Bannerman, VP of marketing, ASSIMILATE. “We’re showcasing Globalstor’s ExtremStor-DI systems in our 4K and 3D workflow demos at this year’s NAB show because they deliver the performance, along with the customer support, we need to provide our artists with the most comprehensive solutions and the best price/performance in the industry.”

In a second demo suite, ASSIMILATE also presents its SCRATCH v6.0 software, running on Globalstor’s ExtremeStor-DI system. Two other suites will focus on showing stereoscopic workflows using the RED camera format and dual RED Rocket cards to allow full 4K stereoscopic image processing and viewing in real time. These same systems will also be showing stereoscopic workflows using the standard DPX file format, which requires very high disk performance.

“We’re thrilled that ASSIMILATE has chosen the ExtremeStor-DI as the hardware backbone for its 2011 NAB Show demonstrations,” says Scott Leif, president of Globalstor Data Corporation. “By partnering with ASSIMILATE, we’re able to show NAB visitors complete end-to-end DI and stereoscopic workflows in addition to uncompressed 4K and RED workflows. Our latest generation of tower-based platforms sets a new standard in performance and scalability while doing it at a price point that meets the needs of even the most budget-minded studios and filmmakers.”

The SCRATCH/ExtremeStor-DI demonstrations can also be found at the booths of Bluefish444 (SL3809), The Studio-B&H (C10418) and Panasonic Solutions(C3707).

With ExtremeStor-DI base model capacity starting at just under 2.5TBs, and scalable up to 72TBs in a single 6U rackmount, the cost per megabyte is at an all-time low, making the ExtremeStor series of video storage desktop, tower and rackmount servers the most attractive ROI for the digital intermediate and digital cinema marketplace today. The Globalstor server delivers up to 3400 MBps of sustained data throughput with RAID 5 capabilities. Featuring uncompressed 4K, stereoscopic 2K and R3D (RED 3D) resolution playback in a single solution (rack-mount or tower configuration), ExtremeStor-DI also provides PCI-Express x16 video bus support, NVIDIA® Quadro® 6000 SDI by PNY® and optional RAID hardware.

About Globalstor Data CorporationGlobalstor® Data Corporation is a leading distributor of high-performance RAID, SAN and storage/video servers. Widely recognized for its value-added services, including systems integration and customer support, Globalstor is an OEM with a full spectrum of hardware and software support offering a broad range of broadcast and video professional solutions including DVD-R Digital Video Dailies solutions, 2K and 4K Digital Intermediate solutions, and high-performance high-definition video servers offering scaleable storage of up to 72TBs in a single server. Globalstor serves a worldwide customer base from its U.S. headquarters in Chatsworth, California, and internationally through a strong foundation of overseas authorized resellers. For more information regarding Globalstor Data Corporation, visit www.globalstor.com.

About ASSIMILATEASSIMILATE is the premier provider of digital workflow and post-production tools, that have proven essential to the successful creation of thousands of studio and independent features, television shows, music videos and corporate video productions. The company’s products, running on Windows and Mac OS® X, are the heartbeat of today’s most demanding digital post-production and dailies workflows for 2D and stereo 3D productions. They equip Directors, DPs and Artists with the state-of-the-art, intuitive, data-centric solutions they need to meet the continual challenges of increased creativity and productivity amid ever-shrinking budgets. ASSIMILATE’s SCRATCH® data-centric DI system, is the most comprehensive, end-to-end cinema and broadcast imaging tool for playback, conform, editing, color grading, compositing and finishing of RED and other digital workflows. SCRATCH Lab™ delivers a comprehensive toolset for the review, versioning, color correction, conform and output of on-set or VFX dailies. ASSIMILATE a privately held company, with headquarters in Santa Clara, California, USA, offices in London, UK, Groningen, NL and Beijing City, CN and markets its products worldwide via a global reseller network. To learn more please visit www.ASSIMILATEinc.com