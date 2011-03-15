Triveni Digital to Showcase GuideBuilder(R) NRT Platform at 2011 NAB Show

Enhanced GuideBuilder System Supports DTV, Mobile DTV, and NRT Services, Providing a Single Platform for Streamlined Metadata and Data Management

PRINCETON, N.J. -- March 15, 2011 -- Triveni Digital today announced that it will showcase its enhanced GuideBuilder(R) NRT (non-real-time) metadata platform at the 2011 NAB Show. The industry-leading GuideBuilder system -- now featuring mobile service support with Electronic Service Guide (ESG) functionality for program content as well as interstitials and channel logos -- offers broadcasters a unified solution for metadata and data management for PSIP, mobile ESG, and NRT services.

"GuideBuilder's support for fixed DTV broadcasts, mobile DTV delivery, and NRT services makes it easy for broadcasters to leverage their existing infrastructure to monetize media over new platforms and services, and it allows them to do so cost effectively within familiar workflows," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and head of marketing at Triveni Digital. "During the NAB Show, we'll demonstrate how existing and new GuideBuilder systems help broadcasters to minimize the cost of extending their services while capitalizing on new revenue-generation opportunities."

Engineered in accordance with the new Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) Mobile DTV A/153 Part 4 standard (Electronic Service Guide), which was developed under the leadership of Triveni Digital's CTO, Richard Chernock, the GuideBuilder's mobile capabilities ensure up-to-date scheduling and tuning, managed through the operator's existing workflow components. Through the existing connections, these same workflow components are used for scheduling NRT services and interactive elements of mobile services.

As the ATSC continues development of an end-to-end standard for NRT services, Triveni Digital will continue to incorporate support for those advanced offerings into the GuideBuilder product line. Thus, the widely-deployed GuideBuilder infrastructure will continue to enable broadcasters' straightforward extension of existing workflows.

Another enhancement to the GuideBuilder system is an open ESG carouselling interface for multiplexers. Designed to support centralcasting applications, the interface is compatible with products from a growing vendor list including Axcera, DTVinteractive, LARCAN, and Rohde & Schwarz.

