Clyburn, McDowell to address broadcast regulations at 2012 NAB Show

Looking for an opportunity to face off with FCC commissioners to discuss regulatory changes impacting the broadcast industry? The “FCC Talk: Conversation with the Commissioners” on Tuesday, April 17, at 2:30 p.m. during the 2012 NAB Show will provide just such an opportunity.

Show organizers announced last week that FCC Commissioners Mignon Clyburn and Robert McDowell will be featured in the session, which will address broadcast-related regulatory issues.

During the session, which will address regulatory issues facing broadcasters, NAB Chief Operating Officer Chris Ornelas will lead a conversation with the two commissioners and two leaders in the broadcasting' industry: Caroline Beasley, executive VP and CFO, Beasley Broadcast Group, and Marci Burdick, senior VP, Broadcast and Cable, Schurz Communications. Beasley is chairman of NAB's Radio Board of Directors, and Burdick is Chair of the NAB Television Board.

Clyburn has served on the commission since 2009. Prior to joining the agency, she served for 11 years as the representative of South Carolina's sixth district on the Public Service Commission.

McDowell was first appointed to a seat on the commission by President George W. Bush and unanimously confirmed by the Senate in 2006. He was reappointed in 2009 by President Barack Obama. McDowell's previous experience includes 16 years of private sector work in the communications industry.