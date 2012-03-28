Vimond to highlight Vimond Control Center

Vimond will showcase a beta version of its upcoming Online Video Platform (OVP) product code-named VCC (Vimond Control Center) at the 2012 NAB Show.

VCC builds on the current Vimond media platform, but simplifies the publishing workflow and adds several features. VCC was designed for broadcasters wishing to monetize their content directly to end users, as well as content distributors seeking to broaden their offering and provide catch-up services.

VCC provides a production workflow of OTT that breaks different production elements down into manageable pieces that can be customized as needed. It supports multiscreen deployments and offers tagging functionality to make it easy to find content with an intelligent search. The product also integrates with major encodes and transcoders.

See Vimond at 2012 NAB Show booth SL10711.