SOLID STATE LOGIC INTRODUCES C100 HDS V2 AT NAB

SSL C100 HDS V2 Upgrade Includes ‘Blacklight’ the New High Channel Count Optical Audio Format

LAS VEGAS – Solid State Logic, the manufacturer of industry leading digital consoles for the broadcast industry, will introduce the C100 HDS V2 at NAB 2010, booth C3313, on April 10 to 15 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The V2 designation includes a new processor upgrade option for the Blackrock processing unit and Blacklight, SSL’s new high channel count optical I/O format. These options significantly increase the channel count and DSP power for the C100 HDS Digital Broadcast Console.

“As the demands on the broadcaster for higher channel counts and processing power are on the rise, our dedicated engineering staff has provided the C100 HDS with a powerful solution,” says Niall Feldman, Director Of New Products at SSL. “We believe new installations will greatly benefit from the increased channel count and I/O options that V2 offers, while existing C100 HDS owners will appreciate the added power and flexibility.”

The V2 enhancements revolve around software and new processing cards for the C100 HDS two rack space ‘Blackrock’ processing unit. The new, higher capacity CPU card greatly expands processing power to cover full DSP options to the increased number of regular channels available. The proprietary high channel count Blacklight technology delivers a greatly expanded I/O facility, commensurate with the power of the new CPU. This new interface delivers four times the channel count of MADI on a single connection, employing the same easy and familiar LC optical connector. The Blacklight connection is also fully redundant for performance confidence. A fully configured C100 HDS with the V2 upgrade is capable of delivering up to 512 sources to the mix bus.

The C100 HDS V2 is shipping now and there is an upgrade path for existing Blackrock-based C100 HDS consoles available from SSL directly or through registered dealers.

SSL will show the new C100 HDS V2 along with the C10 HD, C200 HD and the MORSE system at NAB 2010.

Editors’ Notes:

The C100 HDS V2 is a further step in the evolution of the world’s most established broadcast audio console system. The original C100 was first introduced in 2003 and C100, C100 HD and C100 HDS consoles are in use in a broad spectrum of critical broadcast applications worldwide. C100 HDS is a specialized Broadcast Audio Console offering versatile, scalable Control Surface, Processing, I/O and Routing options that are custom configured to match customer requirements. C100 HDS delivers advanced technology and workflow solutions for fixed, mobile or sophisticated multi-studio installations.

Solid State Logic is the world’s leading manufacturer of analogue and digital audio consoles and provider of creative tools for music, broadcast and post production professionals. For more information about our award-winning products, please visit: www.solid-state-logic.com.