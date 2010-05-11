Northern California Public Broadcasting to Shift Full File-Based Workflow Onto Omneon Video Infrastructure

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- May 11, 2010 -- Omneon Inc. today announced that Northern California Public Broadcasting Inc. (NCPB), the country's most-watched public television broadcaster, has purchased Omneon video infrastructure to support the end-to-end file-based workflow at its San Francisco facilities. The tightly integrated media processing and storage systems from Omneon will replace Pinnacle server systems and a legacy archive system, providing state-of-the-art media management and processing while enabling a more efficient workflow in delivering content to air and to other distribution platforms.

"In selecting a new server and storage vendor, we undertook an intense eight-month evaluation process, and the Omneon systems stood out from competing companies with their ability to demonstrate a complete workflow," said Lee Young, director of engineering facilities at Northern California Public Broadcasting. "We'll be implementing systems and applications from across the Omneon product line, taking advantage of their high level of integration -- and compatibility with third-party systems -- to streamline the entire production and broadcast workflow."

Two mirrored Omneon Spectrum(TM) media server systems will support broadcast ingest, storage, and playout, and a third Spectrum system will support ingest for NCPB production. A 144-TB Omneon MediaGrid(TM) active storage system will provide centralized storage for the installation and provide nearline storage for Apple(R) and Avid(R) editors within NCPB post-production as well as archival media storage. The Omneon Media Application Server (MAS), including the ProXplore, ProBrowse, and ProXchange applications, will facilitate clip management across the server and storage systems, allow desktop viewing of any stored content across the Omneon platform, and perform accelerated transcoding of media as needed throughout the workflow. The Omneon video infrastructure will support 11 broadcast channels.

"In supporting the full production and broadcast workflow at NCPB, the Omneon video-file-based infrastructure will bring much-improved efficiency to critical processes such as multiclient editing, studio production, integrated channel playout, and multiformat distribution," said Geoff Stedman, senior vice president of marketing and business development at Omneon. "As broadcasters strive to make the most of their content production and distribution efforts, Omneon systems offer flexible, powerful, and cost-effective solutions that allow facilities to do more with less."

About Northern California Public Broadcasting

Northern California Public Broadcasting Inc. (NCPB) (www.ncpb.com) is the most-watched public television and most-listened-to public radio broadcaster in the country. NCPB owns and operates public television stations KQED 9HD (San Francisco), KTEH 54 (San Jose), and KQET 25 (Watsonville/Monterey); public radio stations KQED 88.5FM (San Francisco) and KQEI 89.3FM (Sacramento); NCPB's Education Network (EdNet); and the Interactive platforms KQED.org and KTEH.org. Audiences and users can also access NCPB content through: digital television channels KQED HD9, KQED World, KQED Life, KQED Kids, KQED V-me, and KQED PBS Kids Sprout; and stream or download available content on KQED.org and KTEH.org.

About Omneon Inc.

Omneon Inc. is a leading provider of scalable media server and active storage systems that optimize workflow productivity and on-air reliability for the production, distribution, and management of digital media. Omneon is a pioneer in the use of advanced IT technologies and open systems for broadcast applications, producing a modular and expandable video server architecture in the Omneon Spectrum media server. The company's Omneon MediaGrid active storage system delivers centralized content storage that is scalable in capacity, bandwidth, and media-processing power. The company has an extensive global presence with customers in more than 50 countries on six continents. Omneon is on the Web at www.omneon.com.

