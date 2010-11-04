VSN adds ProRes 422 support to its video servers

VSN includes native support for ProRes 422 codec on all ingest and playout modules running on Matrox platform

Moving forward in Mac workflow support, VSN now offers native integration of Final Cut Pro codec ProRes 422, across all its workflow. This feature, along with the possibility of having client versions running on Windows and Apple in the same broadcast automation system, will suppose a step ahead towards the seamless interoperability of Windows and Apple systems.

ProRes 422 (HQ, LT and Proxy) will be included in the long list of VSN's already supported codecs: DV, DVCPRO, MPEG2 Long GOP 420/422, MPEG2 I-Frame 422, IMX, DVCPRO 100, MPEG2 Long GOP 422, 5-300 Mbps, XDCAMHD 422 1920x1080 50 Mbps (CBR) and H.264.

The new versions allow content producers and broadcasters to build end-to-end ProRes 422 workflows, from ingest to playout, based on VSN’s architecture.

This enhancement will directly improve ingest (VSNAUTOREC), playouts (VSNMATIC and VSNAIRNEWS) and video servers (VMAX). All interested customers can be offered a migration path to the new versions at an affordable price.