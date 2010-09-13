Nevion demonstrates uncompressed and compressed 3D video transport at IBC 2010

~ Showcases 3D transport network including Flashlink, Ventura and VikinX solutions ~

Amsterdam, Netherlands, September 13, 2010 – Nevion, formerly Network/VPG, a leading video transport solution provider for broadcasters, service providers and government entities worldwide, will be demonstrating its ability to transport 3D video in both uncompressed and compressed formats over any network using its well-known Flashlink, Ventura and VikinX solutions at IBC 2010.

Nevion’s product lines interoperate to provide the right solution to meet any need, and for 3D, video can be carried over any network – SDH/SONET, IP or fiber – demonstrating uncompressed and compressed 3D video transport. The demo at stand B70 in hall 8 shows two HD-SDI signals, which make up a 3D signal, being transported uncompressed using Flashlink, as well as being transported with the Ventura JPEG 2000 compression module. The 3D video is displayed perfectly on Panasonic’s BT-3DL2550 professional 3D production monitor, and sourced from 360 Systems’ MAXX-1200 HD broadcast server.

“Our transport solutions are agnostic to any video format and 3D video transport is another example of this, which we’re showing at IBC,” said Andrew Osmond, VP engineering at Nevion USA. “We’re able to meet demand for this growing area of technology with our proven solutions, whether for real-time 3D video monitoring, or 3D sports and entertainment such as the Masters Golf Tournament. Nevion solutions continue to define the cutting edge of advanced video transport.”

Nevion’s 3D video transport solutions provided surveillance support for the Endeavor space shuttle launch at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The experimental terrestrial transmission was an experiment for using stereo 3D video as part of NASA’s Quick-Look debris assessments.

About Nevion

Nevion is a video transport solution provider for broadcasters, telecommunications service providers and government entities worldwide. With the most flexible and scalable video processing and transport over any network, Nevion puts power, reliability and quality behind global media transport solutions. Its Ventura, Flashlink and VikinX product lines deliver the full range of content transport, signal processing, and routing solutions, with comprehensive system management and control. With the lowest carbon footprint in the industry, Nevion products are the greenest of their kind, reducing customers’ operational expenses and benefiting the environment. Nevion maintains its world headquarters in Sandefjord, Norway and U.S. headquarters in Oxnard, CA, with global offices in Singapore, Dubai, and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.nevion.com.

