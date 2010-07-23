Broadcast Facilites, Inc. Announces New Name

Company Rebrands as Encompass Digital Media, Inc.

Broadcast Facilities, Inc. today announces its new name, Encompass Digital Media, Inc. Building off the company’s success, the rebranding to Encompass unites BFI’s Andrita Media Center in Los Angeles and Crawford Communications in Atlanta under one identity. These facilities are well-established and recognized for providing premier services to television networks, station groups, corporations and government entities. The new website, www.encompass-m.com, is being created and will be unveiled in the near future.

“Prior to merging, Broadcast Facilities, Inc. and Crawford Communications had each earned their places as leaders in this highly competitive industry by providing services backed by a wealth of industry knowledge and experience,” says CEO of Encompass Simon Bax. “Moving forward as Encompass Digital Media not only signifies the next exciting chapter for our company, but the new name captures the extensive range of services we now offer.”

Home to over 180 television networks, Encompass operates two of the largest broadcast facilities in the U.S. Each location is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and supported by an experienced team. Services include network origination; centralcasting; disaster recovery; satellite and fiber transmission (full time and occasional use); satellite uplink trucks; digital media encoding services and production studios.

“This unprecedented combination of talent and resources vastly expands our footprint in the marketplace and maximizes our ability to provide a broad range of services to our clients,” says COO and President of Encompass Bill Tillson. “We are acutely aware of the necessity of providing creative and cost-effective solutions to meet the changing needs of our clients.”

About Encompass Digital Media, Inc.

Encompass, a leader in digital media services, owns and operates two of the largest, independent broadcast facilities in the U.S. in Los Angeles and Atlanta. Total media solutions include network origination; cable neighborhood platforms (G-13, G-17, G-23, AMC-10 and AMC-18); centralcasting; disaster recovery; satellite and fiber transmissions (full time and occasional use); a fleet of satellite uplink trucks; digital media encoding services; digital file transfers via satellite, fiber and IP; emergency communications; governmental SATCOM; production studios; and video production services.

Encompass clients are major networks and broadcasters, sports leagues and general entertainment cable channels including ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC Universal; DIRECTV Sports Networks, ESPN, GolTV, MLB, NASCAR Media Group, NBA, NFL Network, Tennis Channel and Universal Sports Network; Hallmark, Game Show Network, MGM HD, Sony HD/3D and TV Guide. Encompass also performs international services for Alterna’TV, Fox Latin American Channels, Latin American Pay Television (LAPTV), MGM Networks Latin America and SkyVision as well as disaster recovery for BET, Discovery Communications, Scripps Networks and The Weather Channel. The CDC, NASA and the U.S. military’s Digital Video and Imagery Distribution System (DVIDS) are among the company’s government clients. For more information about Encompass, visit www.encompass-m.com.

