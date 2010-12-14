Wohler Adds Exportin S.A. to Global Distributor Network

Reseller/Systems Integrator Will Represent Wohler's Full Product Line in Ecuador

SAN FRANCISCO -- Dec. 14, 2010 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that Exportin S.A., a systems integrator and reseller serving the Ecuadoran broadcasting market, has joined Wohler's worldwide network of distributors. Based in Guayaquil, Exportin will provide complete sales and support services in Ecuador for the full line of Wohler audio and video monitors and captioning systems.

"The Wohler product line is an excellent complement to our portfolio of broadcasting solutions. Our relationship with Wohler will enable us to offer our customers convenient, cost-effective monitoring systems that meet a high standard for performance, functionality, and utility," said Nicholas Navas, general manager for Exportin. "Within Ecuador, broadcasters are emphasizing solutions that will help them maximize efficiency within multichannel production and broadcasting environments. Wohler's products offer a powerful mix of flexible metering parameters, easy-to-use interfaces, support for surround sound, and high-performance OLED display technology."

"As it is throughout Latin America, the broadcasting industry in Ecuador is rapidly expanding and evolving -- and it presents an excellent opportunity for our advanced monitoring solutions," said Kim Templeman-Holmes, EVP of global sales and marketing for Wohler. "Exportin's sales expertise, backed by first-rate technical support and service, makes it an ideal partner to help Wohler expand its presence in this dynamic market."

About Exportin S.A.

Exportin S.A. provides a complete range of solutions and services to the radio and television broadcast industry in Ecuador. The company represents top-of-the-line global manufacturing companies to offer the state of the art in broadcasting equipment and solutions to its Ecuadorian clients.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler Technologies Inc. offers a comprehensive range of products that simplify analog and digital source monitoring in facilities of all sizes and complexity. The San Francisco Bay Area-based company was founded in 1987 and, through constant innovation, continues to be a world leader in providing in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring and captioning solutions for the broadcast, motion picture, and professional audio/visual markets. More information about Wohler and its solutions is available at www.wohler.com.

