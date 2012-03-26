Small Tree Announces Support of Intel's Next Generation 10 Gigabit Copper Ethernet Adapter at NAB 2012

Small Tree (Booth SL7425), designer of simple-to-install, inexpensive Mac-based networking and shared storage products, has finished developing its network driver software for the next generation of Intel Ethernet Converged Network Adapter X540-T2, based on the Intel Ethernet Controller 10 Gigabit X540. Small Tree's OS X software driver supports Intel's 10GBase-T adapters to provide a significant power reduction for 10 Gigabit copper connections at a more affordable price without any reduction in performance.

Small Tree's technology fully supports all the features in Mac OS 10.7 Lion today. Development was focused on providing reliable real time performance using multiple file Protocols, such as AFP, NFS, Samba and Xsan, with video editing applications such as Final Cut, Adobe Premiere and Avid to share files. The 10 Gigabit Ethernet software has also been optimized to work seamlessly with Small Tree's GraniteSTOR line of robust, affordable Ethernet-based shared storage products - Titanium and ST-RAID.

"Small Tree's latest software for the Intel 10 Gigabit Copper controller represents our fourth generation 10 Gigabit product for OS X customers," said Corky Seeber, President of Small Tree. "We are excited to see the migration to 10 Gigabit grow as more cost effective 10 Gigabit Ethernet products reach the market."

For more information about Small Tree and its shared storage and networking products, visit Booth SL7425 at the NAB Show, www.Small-Tree.com or follow Small Tree on Twitter @SmallTreeComm.