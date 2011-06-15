Singular Software Releases PluralEyes for EDIUS

Singular Software extends its synchronization prowess to the Grass Valley community; PluralEyes® now supports the advanced multi-format editing features of EDIUS®

Vancouver, British Columbia –Singular Software™, developer of workflow automation applications for digital media, is pleased to announce that PluralEyes® has added Grass Valley’s EDIUS® to its list of supported non-linear editing applications. PluralEyes offers critical workflow automation tools for analyzing media content and synchronizing audio and video clips. The new PluralEyes release for EDIUS provides an array of features for managing multi-camera, multi-take, and dual-system audio productions for seamless integration into existing EDIUS workflows. “We had an overwhelming response from the Grass Valley community to add EDIUS to our list of compatible hosts,” says Bruce Sharpe, CEO of Singular Software. “PluralEyes speeds up the entire synchronization process with frame accuracy, regardless of the intricacy of the project or its camera and or audio quality. We look forward to helping EDIUS users get home early with the time-saving capabilities of our award-winning synchronization tool.”

About PluralEyes

The PluralEyes application dramatically accelerates the workflow for multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio productions. By analyzing audio information, PluralEyes synchronizes audio and video clips automatically, without the need for timecode, clappers or other special preparation.

A fan favorite among video producers of all skill levels; PluralEyes can be used for a wide range of projects, from weddings and live events to documentaries, commercials, indie films and more. Director and cinematographer Rob Castiglione (http://www.robcastiglione.com) frequently utilizes PluralEyes for his dual-system shoots. Rob comments, “…Everything is always synced up perfectly on every take. [PluralEyes] is a genuine solution that liberates filmmakers from worrying about the technical stuff. It is one of the best pieces of software that I have ever purchased.”

PluralEyes for EDIUS Availability and Pricing

PluralEyes for EDIUS is available to purchase at an introductory price of $119 USD until July 15, 2011 via the Singular Software website: http://www.singularsoftware.com/buy.html. The regular price is $149 USD.

Students and instructors can benefit from Singular Software’s academic discount of 50%, which can be applied to individual purchases of PluralEyes. For volume orders, please contact sales@singularsoftware.com.

Want to try before you buy? A trial version of PluralEyes for EDIUS is available. It is free and fully functional for 30 days. The trial version can be downloaded at: http://www.singularsoftware.com/downloads.html

Other PluralEyes Versions

PluralEyes currently supports Final Cut® Pro, Media Composer®, Premiere® Pro and Sony® Vegas Pro software. To purchase an existing version, please visit the Singular Software website (http://www.singularsoftware.com/buy.html).

About Singular Software

Established in 2008, Singular Software pioneers the development of workflow automation applications for audio and video professionals. Its breakthrough solution, PluralEyes, offers innovative technology to automate and simplify multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio workflows. Singular Software products support industry leading non-linear editing products.

Singular Software PluralEyes is a registered trademark of Singular Software Inc. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

