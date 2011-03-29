Pilat Media Announces TrafficCentral(TM) for IBMS

New IBMS Feature Offers Single Control Point for Driving all Traffic Functions for Complex Multichannel and Multiregional Broadcasting Operations

NEW YORK -- March 29, 2011 -- Pilat Media Global plc [AIM: PGB] today announced the launch of TrafficCentral(TM), a new traffic management console for the company's Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS). IBMS TrafficCentral provides a single point of control from which to drive end-to-end traffic functions for complex broadcasting operations that encompass large numbers of channels or networks spanning many regions.

"For today's large, multichannel and multiregional broadcast operations, traffic can be one of the most complex functions to manage effectively. To support hundreds of channels or networks across a large number of regions requires hundreds or even thousands of playlist variants, combining national and regional programming, and national and local advertising. Manual data entry and monitoring is no longer feasible given the large number of actions required," said Bob Lamb, chief technical officer of Pilat Media. "Through such features as power actions, mass-processing visual indicators, and exception-based user intervention, IBMS TrafficCentral directly targets the challenges of massive, centralized multichannel and multiplatform operations -- providing a centralized console with which to analyze and act on services and advertising performance."

Pilat Media's IBMS is a complete, scalable, and integrated broadcast management system, delivering multiplatform solutions for content, ad sales, and rights management to boost productivity across an entire broadcasting operation -- from acquisitions to scheduling, airtime and non-airtime sales, traffic, and finance. For traffic, IBMS has been engineered to expedite the flow and tracking of information for complex operations that rely on the ability to deliver slightly or completely different content to multiple audience devices. The new TrafficCentral feature provides a single access point for driving all business and traffic operations from schedule creation to reconciliation. TrafficCentral is based on the concept of streams, representing a matrix of channels or networks across regions to define the span of actions and visualize the status of processes. The TrafficCentral framework therefore ties together workflow processes and business information to monitor and display the aggregate status of large numbers of business processes.

TrafficCentral is available on new IBMS systems and as part of system upgrades for existing users. More information about the solution and the complete IBMS product family is available at www.pilatmedia.com.

About Pilat Media

Pilat Media Global plc [AIM: PGB] develops, markets, and supports business management software solutions for content and service providers in the media industry. Designed with the direct involvement of top-tier broadcasters, Pilat Media's systems improve business performance, accelerate time to market and enable diversification and growth of content programming, advertising sales, traffic, and media operations for multiplatform linear and on-demand services. More than 50 blue-chip media companies around the world use Pilat Media solutions, including FOX, CTV, Virgin Media, Discovery, SABC, Chellomedia, the BBC, Media General, Sky Italia, ESPN Star Sports, Network Ten, TVNZ, Southern Cross, and Foxtel. These and other deployments represent the management of billions of dollars in advertising revenue and programming that reaches hundreds of millions of viewers. More information is available at www.pilatmedia.com.

