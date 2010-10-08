TRUE Systems pT2-500 Preamplifier is Nominated for TEC Foundation Outstanding Technical Achievement Award

OLD LYME, Conn. – October 7, 2010 – Audio specialist Sennheiser announced that its newly distributed brand, TRUE Systems, has been nominated for an Outstanding Technical Achievement award by the TEC (Technical Excellence & Creativity) Foundation for its innovative new pT2-500 microphone preamplifier. The pT2-500 is an API™ 500 series compatible module, which incorporates the company's new Type 2 circuit design; this results in exceptional definition, musicality, headroom, and noise performance. The pT2-500 also includes a discrete FET DI circuit with THRU jack for easy connection to amps or effects.

In addition to receiving a TEC Award nomination in the pT2-500 in the microphone preamplifier category, the Neumann TLM 102 and Sennheiser G3 500 Series also received nominations in the microphone and wireless categories respectively.

"Once again, we are very pleased to have Sennheiser and its distributed brands -- which as of this month now include premium preamplifier manufacturer TRUE Systems -- formally recognized by the TEC Foundation in this manner," commented Dawn Birr, channel manager, Sennheiser systems integration and distributed brands. "The TRUE Systems pT2-500 preamplifier is a major step forward for audio consumers in both affordability and performance."

Each year, the TEC Foundation honors outstanding achievements in audio technology and production across several categories with its TEC Awards. This year, the TEC Awards will be presented at the NAMM show in Anaheim, CA on January 14, 2011.

TRUE Systems preamplifiers are built with the highest-quality materials available and range from single-channel to eight channel models. TRUE Systems' newest model -- the pT2-500 preamplifier -- is designed for any recording or live sound application where 500 series modules are used, and features the company's new Type 2 circuit design for ultra high-resolution musicality and warmth. Additionally, the pT2-500 is insensitive to ground noise, ground loops and electro-magnetic interference (EMI), both from external sources and from adjacent modules and/or power supplies.

TRUE Systems pT2-500 microphone and instrument preamp module at a glance:

* API™ 500 series module format

* Ultra high-resolution musicality combined with analog depth and warmth

* Rail-to-Rail design provides exceptional headroom and higher output level without transformers and excessive current consumption

* Discrete FET DI with IN and THRU jacks for signal splitting applications

* Detented, dual-range Gain Control for easy setting/resetting over wide gain ranges (from 6 to 70dB)

* 0.1% precision resistors provide excellent CMRR, Output Signal Balance, and unit-to-unit sonic consistency

* Balanced circuit topology and steel enclosure for insensitivity to ground noise and EMI from both adjacent modules and external sources