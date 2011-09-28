HARMAN Studer Broadcast Academy Continues at SBE 22 Expo

VERONA, New York – HARMAN’s Studer Broadcast Academy rolls into October as its demo truck will be onsite at the Society of Broadcast Engineers Chapter 22 Broadcast and Technology Exposition at the Turning Stone Casino in Verona, New York on October 5, 2011. Studer will be hosting an open house session for SBE 22 Expo attendees.

The 73-foot Studer truck is outfitted front-to-back with state-of-the-art Studer digital mixing consoles and broadcast products, along with a selection of HARMAN gear from Soundcraft, JBL, AKG and others.

“Our Studer Broadcast Academy open house will give attendees an opportunity to get some hands-on time with the latest broadcast equipment from Studer,” said Katy Templeman-Holmes, Studer Broadcast Academy. “We’ll have the Studer team onsite to give walk-through demonstrations on Studer’s entire range of products for the broadcast market.”

The SBE 22 Expo is held annually for the benefit of anyone involved in electronic media and communication technology, including broadcasting, cable, new media, presentation technology integration, event production, worship, public safety, security and other fields.

“We are excited to have the Studer Broadcast Academy truck at the SBE 22 Expo,” stated Tom McNicholl, SBE 22 Expo Committee Chairman. “We’re always looking for new and interesting attractions for our show and the truck will offer attendees a unique chance to see new audio products and technology in a working environment. They will get real-world experience with these production consoles that are used throughout the industry, and learn some valuable tips and techniques.”

“Everyone attending the SBE 22 Expo is welcome to visit, whether you’re a veteran broadcaster, someone new to the industry who wants to learn more or an interested attendee,” noted Templeman-Holmes.

For more information about the Studer Broadcast Academy US Truck Tour, please visit: http://www.studer.ch/support/us_truck_tour.aspx

For more details about the Society of Broadcast Engineers Chapter 22 Broadcast and Technology Exposition, please visit: http://www.sbe22expo.org/

