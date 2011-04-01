Triveni Digital to Showcase GuideBuilder's New ATSC Mobile ESG Carouselling Interface at 2011 NAB Show

New Interface for Leading Multiplexers Ensures Simple, Reliable, Cost-Effective, Redundant Mobile DTV Metadata Delivery in Centralcasting Broadcast Models

PRINCETON, N.J. -- March 31, 2011 -- Triveni Digital today announced that at the 2011 NAB Show, the company will highlight a new open ESG (electronic service guide) carouselling interface for multiplexers as part of Triveni Digital's industry-leading GuideBuilder(R) metadata generation and management system. The multiplexer interface makes it easy for station groups using the GuideBuilder system to establish reliable, cost-saving centralcasting models for delivery of ATSC (Advanced Television Systems Committee) Mobile DTV services.

In extending the capabilities of the GuideBuilder system, Triveni Digital has always pursued a development strategy that supports an open architecture and in turn, enables the company's customers to choose the best-of-breed solutions best suited to their operations. GuideBuilder's ATSC Mobile ESG carouselling interface is compatible with proven products from a growing vendor list including Axcera, DTVinteractive, LARCAN, and Rohde & Schwarz.

"We've applied our advances in the fixed ATSC DTV environment to the provision of ATSC Mobile DTV services, thereby giving broadcasters a dependable solution for ensuring continuous playout of ESG data in a cost-effective centralcasting model," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales, head of marketing at Triveni Digital. "GuideBuilder's new open ESG carouselling interface enables broadcast groups to consolidate and simplify mobile DTV operations with confidence, and we look forward to presenting this solution and its benefits at the 2011 NAB Show."

Triveni Digital's GuideBuilder metadata system provides mission-critical operational capabilities for broadcasters by generating accurate PSIP data, as well as the metadata essential for ASTC Mobile DTV services. GuideBuilder thus ensures a consistent workflow for legacy and mobile ATSC, providing centralized metadata generation and a unified platform for managing schedule information for fixed and mobile broadcasts.

Engineered in accordance with the ATSC Mobile DTV standard (A/153), the ESG functionality within the GuideBuilder's mobile capabilities ensures up-to-date scheduling and tuning, managed through the operator's existing workflow components. The open ESG carouselling interface reduces bandwidth requirements and maximizes uptime in centralcasting configurations by delivering files to each station's multiplexer, with data then stored in an internal carousel and sent out even if the link from the multiplexer to the GuideBuilder is temporarily lost.

At the 2011 NAB Show, the GuideBuilder system will be demonstrated by Triveni Digital at its booth (SU3202) and within the Mobile DTV Pavilion (N4036A).

About Triveni Digital Triveni Digital Inc., a subsidiary of LG Electronics, develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

