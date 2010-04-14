DENON® PROFESSIONAL DISPLAYS ITS NEWEST SOLID-STATE AUDIO PRODUCTS

— Company offers intuitive, state-of-the-art digitally-based audio playback solutions for contractors, consultants and system integrators —

NAB EXPO, LAS VEGAS, NV, April 12, 2010 — Denon® Professional is showing its DN-F300 and DN-F400 Solid-state Audio Players. The players further emphasize the continued growth of Denon Professional, as well as the company’s commitment to providing the broadcast marketplace with digitally-based, solid media products that feature no moving parts, with high reliability and maintenance-free operation under the most challenging conditions.

The DN-F300 and DN-F400 Solid-state Audio Players take audio playback to new levels by implementing stable and reliable solid-state media technology as the source medium. Both products are able to read MP3 files and uncompressed WAV files from SD or SDHC cards (The DN-F300 reads from USB drives as well), which utilize technology that is far more stable and reliable in demanding applications than the “spinning” CD. All of the advanced features that have made Denon Professional famous for broadcast CD playback have been implemented in the DN-F300 and DN-F400. Because of their robust and reliable solid-state media format, the DN-F300 and DN-F400 are ideal for audio playback in a myriad of demanding applications, including Background Music (BGM), Fitness and Aerobics, Message on Hold (MOH) systems, theaters and broadcast.

Housed in a compact 1U-rackspace enclosure, the DN-F300 offers contractors and system integrators a versatile solid-state audio player at an extremely cost-effective price point. The DN-F300 also has IR control and a microphone input, making it perfect for fitness and dance applications as well as background music playback. Additionally, the mic input has music ducking, which helps for paging in BGM applications. It also features ±12% pitch control, likewise ideal for dance and aerobics/fitness.

Elevated from a standard audio playback device, the DN-F400 is a 1RU, half-rackspace unit designed for background music, message on hold, repetitive messaging, crisis management, or any application requiring audio to be running continuously. The DN-F400 features balanced/unbalanced outputs and is also controllable via RS-232-C and GPIO (General Purpose Input/Output), making it perfect for theme/amusement parks, malls, government facilities such as post offices, police stations, public transportation, hospitals, hotels, restaurants, airports, museums, art galleries or anywhere a repeated audio announcement is needed. Additionally, the optional RC-F400 Remote Controller features a large LCD display and enhances the DN-F400’s capability by providing an ergonomically designed, intuitive control unit for instant playback of audio or audio elements (sound effects) via its hot-buttons, making it ideal for live events, radio, television, etc.