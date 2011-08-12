HARMAN’s Crown Audio I-Tech HD Series Amplifiers Are Used In HyperSpike Mass Notification Systems

ELKHART, Indiana — HARMAN’s Crown Audio I-Tech HD Series amplifiers have been selected for use in the Ultra Electroncs HyperSpike Mass Notification Systems that are found in both civilian and military applilcations to deliver loud, long-range acoustic voice and alarm communications.

Designed by Wattre Corporation and manufactured by Ultra Electronics – USSI, the MA-1 HyperSpike devices deliver extremely loud, highly intelligible voice communications and alert signals over distances of more than a mile and a half. HyperSpike is recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the world record holder for loudest electro-acoustic projection device at 182.2dB at 1 meter.

“Our unique technology revolves around the discovery that audio energy can be focused,” stated Curt Graber, President of Wattre Corporation. “The HyperSpike speaker designs are extremely effective at projecting loud, clear signals over long distances. When we looked for a suitable amplifier for our Mass Notification products, we chose the Crown I-Tech HD Series for its performance, long-term dependability and also its light weight, which was an important factor in the design specification for this product.”

HyperSpike models are in service with various domestic and international military, private and law enforcement users. Notable users include the United States Army, United States Navy, United States Coast Guard, the French Navy, the Malaysian Navy and many other organizations.

