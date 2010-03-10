Dalet NAB 2010 Previews | Celebrates 20 Years of Broadcast Innovation

NAB 2010 Previews

Dalet expands its Media Asset Management platform with a Business Process Management engine, Rights Management and QC tools; showcases several major features for News Production including a web-based Newsroom Portal, and News Wheel Automation

New York, NY – March 10, 2010 – Dalet Digital Media Systems today announced that it will showcase the latest release of Dalet Enterprise Edition at the NAB 2010 exhibition, held in Las Vegas, NV from April 12 – 15, on stand SL4720.

Dalet Enterprise Edition is an open Media Asset Management (MAM) platform designed to facilitate highly efficient and collaborative workflows for news, sports, program preparation, and archives. Natively integrated production tools manage ingest, logging, production, playout, archive and distribution of content across multiple platforms.

Delivered with the comprehensive Dalet Newsroom Computer System (NCRS), Dalet Enterprise Edition provides a fully integrated end-to-end solution that can be perfectly adapted to any newsroom operation. The versatile Dalet platform also meets the production needs for complex end-to-end, multi-platform production workflows.

Developed on the principles of Service Oriented Architecture (SOA), Dalet Enterprise Edition leverages the full capabilities of modern IT technologies. Its Workflow Engine and Web Services API provides future proof openness and agility to meet the broadcast and business requirements of today and tomorrow.

“Dalet Enterprise Edition is recognized as a standard in News by many broadcasters. Today, Dalet Enterprise Edition is the only fully integrated solution that manages the end-to-end and innovative production workflows with a MAM layer at the core. Many prestigious customers, including BBC, NBC, Time Warner Cable, France Television, and Canal + have taken advantage of Dalet to streamline their operations and better monetize their content,” comments Raoul Cospen, Director of Marketing, Dalet. “In addition, Dalet Enterprise Edition has all the features to manage the various needs of Media Asset Management. Centralized ingest, and manual and automated QC are integrated within the MAM framework. These easy-to-use tools perform everyday preparation and production tasks. The outstanding integration capabilities simplify connections of third-party systems such as traffic or automation into the Dalet workflow.”

Dalet Enterprise Edition expands the collaborative end-to-end News Production workflow to include:

- News wheel playout and pre-production workflow is a revolutionary concept initially designed for Time Warner Cable’s 24/7 news production workflow. The new feature maximizes playout automation efficiency of news clips across multiple channels, with different formats and languages.

- Dalet’s unique “CG on the timeline” feature simplifies the process of creating broadcast graphics from the journalists’ desktops. No burn-in required as playout is fully automated.

- Comprehensive web-based NRCS, WebSpace, Dalet’s Windows-based web client now includes a full-featured NRCS. In addition, video tools, newsgathering, planning, rundown management, and script editing are available to users from anywhere via web or PC clients. WebSpace runs on Mac and Windows platforms.

Dalet will also unveil at NAB 2010 new core MAM functionalities:

- A new Business Process Management engine to orchestrate workflows and optimize resources

- Management of Digital Rights and Genealogy for any type of content, including News, Programs and Sports clips. This feature dramatically simplifies the tracking of rights metadata at every step of the production workflow both in the newsroom and in the production departments.

- Extended set of supported media formats and new functionalities for centralized ingest.

- Brand new manual and automated Quality Check (QC) tools that are fully integrated in the production workflows.

“This year is a very special milestone for Dalet as it is our 20th anniversary. For the last two decades we have dedicated our energy to developing innovative solutions that help our customers rationalize their organizations and expand their business with new revenue opportunities,” comments Stephane Schlayen, Chief Operating Officer, Dalet. “Dalet provides corporate wide solutions built on open IT technologies that easily adapt to the constantly evolving requirements of broadcasters. With our unique mix of IT and broadcast know how, we are also providing a set of skills and services which help our customers to re-engineer their operations.”

Broadcast Engineering Presentations on MAM and News Production

In addition to showcasing new technology, senior members of Dalet’s Product Management team will also be presenting special MAM and News topics at the NAB 2010 Broadcast Engineering Conference. “Beating the Budget Crunch: Building an Enterprise News Production Platform in a Down Economy” will be delivered on Tuesday, April 13th at 11:30AM, in the Shared Services Track and “Enterprise Media Asset Management – What is the Real Benefit for Broadcasters” will be presented on Wednesday, April 14th at 11:00AM, in the Television Case Studies track.

About Dalet

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and content professionals to create, manage and distribute media for traditional and new media channels including interactive web and mobile networks. Dalet Enterprise Edition combines a MAM platform and workflow engine to manage News, Sports, Programs, Entertainment and Archives. Purpose-built media production tools are natively integrated, optimizing access to media, collaboration and streamlining production workflows. At the core is an open and flexible MAM platform that tracks metadata from ingest to archive, ensuring media assets are indexed and searchable across the workflow. Delivered with Dalet Professional and Integration services, Dalet provides complete solutions that improve production speed, quality, and value of media assets.

Dalet systems are used around the world by thousands of content producers including major television and radio public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, Canal +, CBC, DR, NBC, NPR, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, FOX,eTV, Orange, Prime Television, The Press Association, Time Warner, Warner Bros., XM-Sirius) and government organizations (Queensland JAG, Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0000076176, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

