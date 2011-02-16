FSR Grants "Winter Wishes" For Local Kids

Woodland Park, NJ (February 14, 2011) -- FSR, a Passaic County-based manufacturer, made sure a whole classroom of kids in Passaic, NJ were warm and happy this holiday season. The Company donated coats, hats, scarves, gloves and toys as a participant in the United Way of Passaic County’s “Winter Wishes” program.

The annual winter drive is a six-week campaign partnering local merchants with the United Way to benefit underprivileged children and families throughout Passaic County. Donors choose to sponsor a classroom, help a child or family, hold a Whole & Healthy Food Drive, or host a Toy Drive.

“’Winter Wishes’ offered FSR the perfect opportunity to give back to the community,” said Jan Sandri, FSR’s president, “As a company that supplies audio and video products to the educational market we felt it was appropriate to sponsor an entire classroom during the holiday season.”

FSR staff members shopped for each student’s gifts based upon the child’s individual “wish”. Some children received games, some received activity or coloring books, and all received crayons. FSR also purchased a coat, hat, scarf and gloves for each child.

Explained Sandri “As with all our donations, we donated in the name of FSR, our employees and our loyal dealers.”

"We are so impressed with the communities generosity and our partners’ ability to identify families in the greatest need. Our coordinated efforts provided a coat, hat, scarf, gloves and a toy to every child at a school in Passaic," said Yvonne Zuidema, president of United Way of Passaic County. "It's hard to describe how much good everyone's donation does for our children and families in need."

FSR manufactures audio and video switching, control products, and connectivity boxes, from its headquarters in Woodland Park, NJ. The Company’s educational products include its new Flex-LT self-contained control system that offer a vast number of features to accommodate K-12 classrooms, university lecture halls, boardrooms, meeting and conference rooms.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of products for the audio / video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including AV floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and CAT-5 solutions.

All FSR products are designed and manufactured in its Woodland Park, NJ facility. The company is an Energy Star Partner and complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to demonstrate its deep commitment to preserving the planet. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

