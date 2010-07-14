AUDIO-TECHNICA MICROPHONES AND WIRELESS SYSTEMS BECOMING THE GO-TO CHOICE FOR LARGE-SCALE LAS VEGAS SHOWS

— “America’s Playground” finds great sound with Audio-Technica —

STOW, OH, July 14, 2010 — Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 45 years, is becoming the microphone manufacturer of choice for leading performers and stage shows in Las Vegas. Productions as varied as Donny and Marie at the Flamingo and comedian Carrot Top’s show at the Luxor, as well as a number of other high-profile venues including Sammy Hagar’s newly-opened Cabo Wabo Cantina at Planet Hollywood, have all turned to Audio-Technica microphones and wireless systems for their sound quality, reliability and durability.

Donny and Marie at the Flamingo

Veteran performers Donny and Marie Osmond have been the headlining act at the Flamingo Hotel since September 2008, and the show has proved to be a huge success, with the duo set to continue their run through at least October 2012. Both performers use Audio-Technica’s acclaimed Artist Elite® 5000 Series UHF Wireless System with the AEW-T5400 Cardioid Condenser Handheld Transmitter, AEW-R5200 True Diversity Frequency-Agile Dual Receiver, the AEW-DA550C UHF Antenna Distribution System and the ATW-A49 UHF Wide-band Directional LPDA Antennas. Sax, trombone and trumpet are handled by the 3000 Series Wireless System with ATM350cW Cardioid Condenser Clip-On Microphone. Also used are the Artist Elite AE3000 Cardioid Condenser Instrument Microphone for snare and the ATM450 Cardioid Condenser Instrument Microphone for hi-hat, drum overheads and extra-percussion overheads. Donny Osmond stated, “It’s great to be back in Vegas at the Flamingo with Marie. The room sounds absolutely amazing. We’ve even received compliments from audience members about how clear our voices sound. Great mics are the key to that, and Audio-Technica delivers! Additionally, A-T’s company support is the best. It’s so nice to be part of the Audio-Technica family of artists.”

“On the Donny and Marie Show we use A-T mics on almost everything, because these mics give us the big, rich sound we are looking for,” stated Michael Martin, FOH Engineer for the show. “Technical support is excellent. The RF mics work every bit as well as, if not better than, mics from A-T’s competition. Also, the M50 headphones are amazing.”

Carrot Top at the Luxor

Comedian Carrot Top has been thrilling audiences with his unique brand of comedy for decades. Headlining the Luxor Hotel since November 2005, Carrot Top puts on an extremely active show, involving physical gags and props, and as a result he is always on the move on stage. Dan O’Leary, Carrot Top’s production manager, has also come to rely on Audio-Technica’s Artist Elite 5000 Series UHF Wireless System for Carrot Top’s Luxor run. Says O’Leary, “Las Vegas has become arguably the entertainment capital of the world, and with a Vegas show, everything needs to be on the money. With A-T’s wireless, we don’t worry about any dropouts, no matter where Carrot Top is moving during his performance. The sound is always spot-on, and the mics are always reliable and durable.”

Cabo Wabo Cantina at Planet Hollywood

November 2009 saw the opening of the new Cabo Wabo Cantina at Planet Hollywood in Vegas’ Miracle Mile district. Over the years, legendary rocker Sammy Hagar has grown his Cabo Wabo brand from a modest Cabo San Lucas watering hole into a multimedia empire, and the Red Rocker knows that to keep customers happy, he needs great food, great drinks and great music. For powerful, reliable sound, the venue has selected a wide variety of microphones from Audio-Technica’s 4000 Series Frequency-agile True Diversity UHF Wireless Systems, the Artist Elite Series, the Artist Series and A-T’s acclaimed 20 Series. Paul Binder, Hagar’s production manager, stated, “In Sin City, we play hard, but we take our sound very seriously. These are strong, durable, reliable mics with great sound quality. We always need our Cabo Wabo Cantinas to sound their best, and Audio-Technica microphones do the job.”

Gary Boss, Audio-Technica Marketing Director, stated, “When it comes delivering great performances night after night, no one wants to gamble on a microphone’s audio quality or reliability. And that’s why we have seen a trend of so many Vegas performers and venues choosing Audio-Technica.”

For more information, please visit www.audio-technica.com.