Lightwright Touch now on iPhone

Lightwright Touch version 1.2 is now available, adding iPhone and iPod touch support to the mobile Lightwright worksheet app. All of the functionality of the iPad version has been squeezed into the smaller screen space with very few sacrifices.

Worksheet files exported for iPad from Lightwright 5 can now be viewed, navigated, and edited on iPhone iPod touch, and changes can be reconciled back into the original Lightwright 5 show file.

A dozen new or improved iPad features are also included in the free update. Lightwright Touch requires iOS 4.0 or later and iPhone 3G or later, iPod touch 2nd generation or later, or any iPad.

See http://pocketlighting.com for more information.