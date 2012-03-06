Orad Releases Maestro Suite 6.1, the Newest Version of Its Enterprise Graphics Solution

Orad, leader in broadcast graphics solutions, announced the release of the latest version of the Maestro enterprise graphics solution.

Maestro addresses all of broadcasters’ graphic needs for real time, pre and post production environments. The new version of Maestro introduces many interesting features that improve usability in a studio environment and the connection to external systems and data sources.

Orad has developed an iPad application specifically designed to enable television anchors to control Maestro graphics from the studio itself. The OradControl iPad application allows the presenter to directly play graphics on air at any moment, making the relevant graphics follow the flow of the show.

Also new to Maestro is the use of Facebook and Twitter as data sources. Data received from them can be filtered and connected to any object (including tickers), like any other data source. In the case of tickers, the user (journalist, editor, Maestro operator) can manually filter the entries that should be displayed on air.

Maestro 6.1 supports interactivity even more by being able to receive callbacks from the RenderEngine, allowing Maestro to react to user actions in the interactive device.

With Maestro’s support for Avid Command, users can now control from a single interface video and graphic items. In addition, Maestro 6.1 offers a new NLE plugin for Adobe’s Premiere, further expanding Maestro’s extensive list of supported NLE systems.

For more information about Maestro, please visit us at NAB (booth SL4524).

