Hitachi Introduces Three New Network Education Series 3LCD Projectors Featuring Networking Connectivity And Wireless Capability

CHULA VISTA, California, August 18, 2011 — Hitachi America, Ltd., Digital Media Division, Business Solutions Group today introduced three new Network Education Series 3LCD projectors: the CP-WX3014WN, CP-X3014WN and CP-X4014WN. The new models offer networking capability, HDMI inputs and a host of upgraded connectivity and performance features that makes them perfect for use in classrooms and business environments.

The CP-WX3014WN, CP-X3014WN and CP-X4014WN all provide networking capability, allowing them to be remotely controlled via a LAN network connection. Hitachi’s exclusive PJMan Projector Management software gives users the ability to operate and monitor the projectors from a remote location, and receive diagnostic information (such as remaining lamp life), making the Network Education Series models ideal for installations where multiple projectors are used, such as an entire building or campus.

All three models include Hitachi’s Campus Notification System and Network Messenger features for sending campus-wide announcements and important messages. Hitachi’s Projector Control (PJCtrl) application allows users to control the functions of their projector via a toolbar on their PC. Since all the functions for controlling the projector are on the PC, PJCtrl can help reduce costs associated with lost remote controls and battery replacement. Each projector features wireless computer connection capability via an optional USB wireless card.

With Hitachi’s new Multi Projector function, users can project the same image to up to 12 projectors simultaneously, making it idea for presentations in large venues where a single screen would not be sufficient. In addition, Hitachi’s Moderator Control Mode lets users network 50 computers to the projector, with one computer acting as the moderator. This allows an instructor to use the moderator computer to select and project images from the students’ computers.

The CP-WX3014WN, CP-X3014WN and CP-X4014WN feature Crestron RoomView software, providing a custom configurable interface to monitor, manage, and control every device in every room remotely from any computer. Built-in network connectivity provides instant status and remote technical support.

The CP-WX3014WN delivers native WXGA resolution with 3,000 lumens brightness, while the CP-X3014WN provides XGA resolution and 3,200 lumens brightness and the CP-X4014WN offers XGA resolution and 4,000 lumens brightness. All three projectors deliver an improved 3,000:1 contrast ratio.

All three models weigh only 7.9 pounds and measure 12.5 x 3.9 x 11.3 inches and can project images up to 300 inches, making them well suited for a wide variety of installation situations. The projectors’ Template function displays white or black lines to make writing on a whiteboard or blackboard easier, and an exclusive Whiteboard/Blackboard Mode adjusts the projector’s brightness when projecting on either surface to reduce glare and eye strain.

The CP-WX3014WN, CPX3014WN and CP-X4014WN all include a USB computer connection and an RJ-45 jack for network connectivity, along with HDMI, Component, S-Video and composite video inputs, with RGB inputs and outputs, audio connections, and an RS-232C port for integrated A/V system control. The projectors’ PC-Less Presentation feature enables users to project images directly from a USB drive or other media, eliminating the need to connect a laptop or desktop computer.

All three projectors have two built-in 8-Watt speakers and a microphone input with a newly added audio mixing feature. All have an audio pass-through function that enables the audio to play through the projector’s audio output even in standby mode when only sound is required.

The projectors offer numerous additional convenience and performance features. An Input Source Naming function lets the user customize the names of input sources instead of using the factory default settings. All models come with a remote that provides MyMemory, MyText, MySource and MyScreen buttons for fast access to frequently used functions and sources. All include automatic vertical Keystone correction, a Kensington slot, closed captioning capability, an easy access lamp door and filter cover, a hybrid filter design that requires less-frequent cleaning and additional features. The projectors have a long lamp life of 6,000 hours (in ECO Mode).

