Broadcast Engineering announces NAB 2010 Pick Hit winners

Broadcast Engineering has announced the winners of its Pick Hits awards for NAB 2010. With a long history, Pick Hits are the most prestigious technical awards given at NAB. A panel of independent judges toured the show floor for three days, looking for innovative products and technology. The judges then met to make their selections based on several criteria, including the technical and financial improvements the product can bring to a facility's operation. Our editors and publishers have no vote in the selection process.

Congratulations to the following manufacturers for their creative technology solutions!

Anton/Bauer TANDEM 150 modular power system

Avid Media Composer 5 editor

Belden FiberExpress FO connectors

Blackmagic Design UltraStudio Pro SD/HD capture and playback solution

Canon XF305 HD camcorder

Compix Media CompactCGHD character generator

Dejero LIVE Platform live newsgathering system

DekTec DTC-720 Xpect transport-stream monitoring software

Ensemble Designs BrightEye 57 3G test signal generator

FOR-A LTR-100HS video archiving recorder

Grass Valley Ignite Konnect production automation

Harris OP+TDMT/R+8 fiber-optic solutions

JK Audio BlueSet wireless headset interface

JVC GD-463D10 LCD monitor

Miranda Automatic Loudness Control

OmniTek OTM 1000 waveform monitor and signal generator

Snell Kahuna 360 production switcher

3-D Technology Awards

CineForm neo3d workflow

Doremi Dimension-3D 3-D format converter

Panasonic AG3DA1 stereoscopic camera

TVLogic TDM-150W stereoscopic OLED monitor