Broadcast Engineering announces NAB 2010 Pick Hit winners
Broadcast Engineering has announced the winners of its Pick Hits awards for NAB 2010. With a long history, Pick Hits are the most prestigious technical awards given at NAB. A panel of independent judges toured the show floor for three days, looking for innovative products and technology. The judges then met to make their selections based on several criteria, including the technical and financial improvements the product can bring to a facility's operation. Our editors and publishers have no vote in the selection process.
Congratulations to the following manufacturers for their creative technology solutions!
Anton/Bauer TANDEM 150 modular power system
Avid Media Composer 5 editor
Belden FiberExpress FO connectors
Blackmagic Design UltraStudio Pro SD/HD capture and playback solution
Canon XF305 HD camcorder
Compix Media CompactCGHD character generator
Dejero LIVE Platform live newsgathering system
DekTec DTC-720 Xpect transport-stream monitoring software
Ensemble Designs BrightEye 57 3G test signal generator
FOR-A LTR-100HS video archiving recorder
Grass Valley Ignite Konnect production automation
Harris OP+TDMT/R+8 fiber-optic solutions
JK Audio BlueSet wireless headset interface
JVC GD-463D10 LCD monitor
Miranda Automatic Loudness Control
OmniTek OTM 1000 waveform monitor and signal generator
Snell Kahuna 360 production switcher
3-D Technology Awards
CineForm neo3d workflow
Doremi Dimension-3D 3-D format converter
Panasonic AG3DA1 stereoscopic camera
TVLogic TDM-150W stereoscopic OLED monitor
