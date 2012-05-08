ATTO Technology unveils ThunderLink, ThunderStream solutions

ATTO Technology featured its newly introduced ThunderLink and ThunderStream families of Desklink devices, its latest next-generation, high-performance storage and network connectivity products for mobile devices, laptops and Ultrabooks, at the 2012 NAB Show.

The solutions allow users to employ high-end, data-intensive applications on Thunderbolt-enabled portable computers in highly mobile environments.

ThunderLink and ThunderStream products allow portable devices that in the past incorporated interfaces, such as FireWire and USB connections, access to external 6Gb SAS/SATA storage, 8Gb Fibre Channel and 10Gb Ethernet networks via Thunderbolt.

They incorporate the versatility to handle any protocol and any host while addressing the demands of rapidly evolving work environments and allowing access to enterprise data center networks.

ThunderLink devices provide fast, redundant and highly-available connectivity to enterprise-class storage from EMC, IBM and NetApp.