AVIOM'S CARL BADER TO PRESENT ON TWO PANELS AT AES 2010

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Aviom president and co-founder Carl Bader will be offering his expert advice on digital audio networks for live applications during two panels at AES 2010.

The first of these will be "Live Monitoring and Latency with Digital Audio Networks" taking place on Friday, November 5, from 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm. Here Bader will be presenting real-world examples and discussing issues related to audio latency and digital networks, specifically when considering personal monitoring and traditional, speaker-based monitoring for live situations. Preferences and habits of performers and how these factor into technology decisions will also be presented.

In addition, Bader will be discussing audio networks for live sound applications during "Networked Audio for Live Sound," taking place Sunday, November 8, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. This seminar will cover the different types of audio networks available and provide attendees with the tools necessary to make an informed decision as to whether digital audio networking makes sense for their live sound business.

"Aviom’s products are designed to address the challenges such as latency that are often associated with digital audio networks, providing sound professionals and musicians alike with systems that deliver high-fidelity digital audio, and that are intuitive to those familiar with analog systems," says Bader. "More and more users are transitioning to digital solutions and benefitting from the simplicity of setup that digital audio networking has to offer. I'm happy to be a part of these panels to help give audio professionals practical advice about how to use digital audio networks."

Bader’s experience in live sound setups as well as product development for live sound provide him with the knowledge to offer opinions from both perspectives. Heavily involved in the MI market, and a drummer, Bader founded Aviom on the concept of the personal mixer. To facilitate development of the Aviom Personal Mixer, now the industry standard, Bader and his team created A-Net®, the world’s first truly plug-and-play multi-channel digital audio protocol with system-wide latencies well under a millisecond. Today, with the addition of Pro64® A-Net and the Pro64 Series of audio networking products, Aviom is a leader in digital audio networking solutions in the pro audio market.

For more information on the AES panels, please visit www.aes.org.