Congratulations to all Oscar nominees using Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design Inc. congratulates Avatar, Precious, Coraline and Invictus on their nomination for the Oscar Awards by the National Academy of Arts and Sciences. Blackmagic Design is proud to have been used in the production of Avatar and Precious, films nominated for Best Picture, as well as in a number of other Oscar nominated films, including Coraline and Invictus.

Filmmaking continues to innovate and redesign itself using Blackmagic's digital technologies. From the 3D world of Avatar to the intense real-world dramas such as Precious using different formats, color, shading and other digital technology, filmmakers have to build digital workflows that address a huge range of technical needs. Blackmagic Design’s extensive line of products has given filmmakers of all levels the confidence to create digitally.

A wide range of Blackmagic Design products were used in a number of nominated films. These product lines included high-end 3D/color grading and video mastering through the Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve and 2K product lines, the Blackmagic Design HDLink HD and 2K monitoring solution, Blackmagic Design Multibridge Extreme PCI Express capture and playback technology and Blackmagic Design VideoHub SD/HD 3Gb/s SDI routers.

“I want to congratulate this year’s Oscar nominees and winners,” said Grant Petty, CEO of Blackmagic Design. “This has been a great year for digital technology within the film industry and gave us a glimpse of what the next decade’s filmmaking workflows will look like. I am proud to say that Blackmagic Design has played a critical part in this leap forward.”

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s most advanced video editing products, video converters, routers, color correctors, film restoration software and waveform monitors for the feature film, post production and broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink, Mini Converters, Videohub routers and UltraScope waveform monitoring products revolutionize the television industry by making advanced post production tools affordable to thousands of creative professionals. Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Emmy™ award winning color correction products continue to dominate and lead the industry with ground breaking innovations including stereoscopic 3D and 4K workflows. Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia.