Critically Acclaimed London 'Gorillaz' Concert Streamed Live to Global Audiences

SHARNFORD, Leicestershire, UK – Combining the real with the virtual has become the hallmark of cartoon band Gorillaz. So, it’s no surprise that the band’s first live concert in London since 2001 should be a multimedia extravaganza with fans following the performance via a live MTV Webcast.

The sold-out show at Camden’s legendary Roundhouse was streamed live to audiences around the world by MTV using Inlet Spinnaker encoders supplied by Garland Partners Ltd (GPL) of the UK. Fans of Gorillaz—co-created by Damon Albarn (frontman for Britpop band Blur) and Jamie Hewlett (cult comic artist and co-creator of Tank Girl)— watched a live webstream of the gig featuring video animation, artwork and film on 30th April. In addition to MTV online, the event was streamed live on social networking sites including Facebook as well the Gorillaz own website. MTV will be broadcasting Gorillaz: Live, as part of its Worldstage franchise with a global premiere across MTV broadcast channels scheduled for Friday June 4th 2010.

The event—rated 5-stars by critics at both The Times and Guardian—brought together not only a global audience, but a transatlantic line-up of guest vocalists and band mates including: Mick Jones and Paul Simonon (The Clash); from America, rapper Mos Def, legendary soul artist Bobby Womack, and hip hop group De La Soul; and Swedish-Japanese singer Yukimi Nagano of Sweden’s Little Dragon. On one track, London artists Bashy and Kano collaborated with the Syrian National Orchestra.

“It’s the kind of event wrapped up in and made possible by the advances of technology,” says Lorna Garrett, Director of GPL. “Having the opportunity to fuse music and art with the latest streaming products lets a vast audience experience something truly remarkable and unique. We were pleased when MTV approached us to provide the Inlet Technologies Spinnaker 7000 encoders for the main and backup feeds.”

“We selected Inlet Technologies’ encoders because of their ease of use and their market leading adaptive bit rate streaming capability ,” said Alec Hendry, Director of Digital Media Operations & Development for MTV Networks UK & Ireland. “This technology allows MTV to reach an audience with a wider demographic than would be possible otherwise and it is the third time that we have had such a successful event with the help of Garland Partners.”

During the show, the Inlet encoders provided live streaming content, which in turn was delivered to MTV’s global Content Distribution Network (CDN) provider, Akamai, for real-time streaming on MTV sites around the world as well as the network’s regional Facebook pages.

About Garland Partners Limited

Garland Partners Limited (GPL) is an expanding UK company working with several leading suppliers of digital video streaming and IPTV solutions to deliver professional end-to-end systems for many applications including internet TV, mobile TV, IPTV, and broadcast services. The company focuses on meeting customers’ system requirements, providing a full package of technical and commercial support with the best available products. Customers range in size and application, and GPL’s strength is its flexibility in matching the right technology to client needs. For more information, visit GPL at www.gpl-uk.co.uk. Also follow us on http://twitter.com/GarlandPartners

About Inlet Technologies

Inlet Technologies is redefining the online video experience with innovative solutions for media preparation that combine striking video quality with surprising simplicity and reliability, enabling content owners to expand their audience and realize greater value from their content. Industry leaders such as Major League Baseball, Microsoft, NBC Universal/Vancouver Winter Games, Yahoo!, France Télévisions, RAI, TV2, and Home Shopping Network rely on Inlet for easy implementation, technical prowess and enterprise scale for their mission critical operations. For more information, please visit www.inlethd.com. Follow us on Twitter at InletTech.

About MTV Networks International

MTV Networks International includes the premier multimedia entertainment brands MTV: Music Television, VH1, Nickelodeon, TMF (The Music Factory), VIVA, Flux, Paramount Comedy, Comedy Central, Game One, Neopets, GameTrailers, Shockwave, Addicting Games, Atom Films and Xfire. MTV Networks' brands are seen globally in 578 million households, in 162 countries and 33 languages via 166 locally programmed and operated TV channels and more than 350 digital media properties. The company's diverse holdings also include interests in television syndication, digital media, publishing, home video, radio, recorded music, licensing & merchandising and two feature film divisions, MTV Films and Nickelodeon Movies. MTV Networks is a unit of Viacom Inc. (NYSE: VIA, VIA.B).