LECTROSONICS ANNOUNCES HH HANDHELD TRANSMITTER

Rio Rancho, NM – June 2011… Lectrosonics, recognized the world over as a leading manufacturer of wireless microphone systems and audio processing products, is pleased to introduce the HH Handheld Transmitter, the company’s newest addition to its line of highly acclaimed Digital Hybrid Wireless® microphone systems offering compandor-free audio. With a wealth of features—including the ability to accept third party, thread-on capsules and its broad input gain range—the new HH transmitter is a robust, great sounding performer. This handheld microphone is a natural choice for presenters, educators, and use in houses of worship for everything from the worship leader to the praise ensemble performers.

With its slim, elegant design that feels right at home in one’s hand, the new HH transmitter accepts standard thread-on capsules from a number of manufacturers. This gives users the freedom to select the microphone capsule that is best suited for their particular application. Equally notable, the new HH transmitter offers 44 dB of input gain range, making this transmitter ideal for a variety of capsule sensitivities and source volume differences. Further, two capsules are available from Lectrosonics: the HHC cardioid condenser and the HHS supercardioid condenser.

The new Lectrosonics HH transmitter is equipped with a membrane switch control panel / high-resolution LCD display. Designed to facilitate intuitive operation and setup, this menu-driven system offers numerous essential operating parameters, including operating frequency, audio modulation level, battery status, and additional information.

Adding still greater versatility, the new HH transmitter offers a talkback feature that enables communication between the performer and, for example, the front of house mix engineer. A firmware update adding talkback mode for the Lectrosonics Venue receiver system will be announced shortly.

The HH transmitter is powered by 2 AA batteries and offers selectable RF power at 50 or 100 mW. The transmitter will be available in all Lectrosonics standard frequency blocks for both US and export markets.

Karl Winkler, director of business development at Lectrosonics, commented on the company’s new offering, “Our customers have asked for a number of features in this new handheld. To make the product rider-friendly, the HH accepts standard thread-on capsules. For longer run time, it uses AA batteries and, for ease of use, it has an intuitive interface with membrane buttons and an LCD display. Finally, it's a really compact package that fits in the hand nicely. Advanced features like the talkback function are icing on the cake.”

Lectrosonics’ new HH Handheld Transmitter is expected to carry MSRP pricing of $1,500 (without capsule). The Lectrosonics HHC cardioid condenser capsule will carry MSRP pricing of $540 while the HHS supercardioid condenser capsule will be $658. Product delivery is slated for Q3, 2011.

Photo info: Image of the Lectrosonics HH Handheld Transmitter.